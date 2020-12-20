Will Gallant Announces Transfer to NC State’s Class of 2024

Will Gallant from Canton, Connecticut has announced his intention to transfer to North Carolina State University next fall. He wrote on social media:

“Excited and humbled to announce my commitment to further my swim and academic career at NC State! Thank you to my friends and family for giving me support along the way!”

Gallant spent his freshman year at Indiana University in 2019-20. He announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in October, saying, “I would like to thank my former teammates at Indiana and their amazing coaching staff for such a tremendous opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for everything and I wish them best of luck in the future.” Gallant left Bloomington earlier this fall and moved to Mission Viejo, California, where he has been training with the Nadadores. At the time, the distance and mid-distance freestyle specialist had best times of 1:40.9/4:20.0/8:56.4/14:49.0 in the 200/500/1000/1650 freestyles. In December, he lowered the first three of those times to 1:39.5, 4:19.4, and 8:48.0.

In November, competing at the multi-site U.S. Open in Irvine, Gallant updated his LCM times in the 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM. He posted the 2nd-fastest 1500m free (15:18.39) and 6th-fastest 800m free (8:02.15) times overall. He also went PBs in the 400m free (3:53.61) and 400 IM (4:28.32). His 400/800/1500 free times are all Olympic Trials standards.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.52

500 free – 4:19.41

1000 free – 8:48.04

1650 free – 14:49.00

Gallant will join NC State’s class of 2024 with have three years of remaining eligibility. At Indiana last season, he placed fifth in the 1650 free (15:00.07) and was 13th in the 500 free (4:21.35) at the 2020 B1G Championships. His new PB of 14:49 would have moved him up two spots, while a 4:19 would have qualified him for the A final of the 500. At 2020 ACC Championships, his 14:49 mile time would have ranked behind the Wolfpack’s Ross Dant (3rd with 14:37.69) and Eric Knowles (4th, 14:47.94). He will spent two years with Dant.

Also joining the Wolfpack next fall will be incoming freshmen Aiden Hayes, Arsenio Bustos, David Curtiss, Garrett Boone, Nathan Kempiak, Noe Ponti, and Sam Hoover.