Euro Junior Champ and Swiss Record-Holder Noè Ponti Verbals to NC State

NC State has mined another top European prospect, nabbing a verbal commitment from Switzerland’s Noè Ponti for fall 2021.

Very excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to North Carolina State University! Can’t wait to pursue my academic and swimming path as a member of the Wolfpack family starting Fall ‘21! A huge thank to everyone who helped me all these past years getting where I am now. GO PACK! #pbg

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 free – 51.47 / 45.01

200 free – 1:50.43 / 1:35.84

400 free – 3:55.70 / 4:22.02

100 back – 56.99 / 48.57

200 back – 2:01.54 / 1:44.06

100 fly – 52.60 / 45.94

200 fly – 1:58.96 / 1:43.97

200 IM – 2:01.17 / 1:44.67

400 IM – 4:29.40 / 3:53.04

Ponti is a versatile talent who is strongest in butterfly; he’s the Swiss record-holder in the 50 LCM fly (23.48) and 100 SCM fly (50.82), as well as the 200 SCM medley relay on the fly leg.

At the 2019 European Junior Championships, representing Switzerland, Ponti won the 50 fly gold medal with his lifetime best 23.48. He was also fifth in the 100 fly (53.08) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:01.17) at that meet, and he split a 1:50.06 on Switzerland’s 800 free relay that finished seventh. Earlier in 2019, at the Swiss LCM Nationals in March, Ponti won national titles in the 100 fly and 200 fly.

In 2018, Ponti made finals at the Euro Juniors in all three butterfly events, touching sixth in the 100 fly (53.37).

Ponti is a very high-impact addition to the Wolfpack roster next year. His converted times in the butterfly events and the 200 IM would’ve placed him in ACC A-finals last season, and he would’ve also punched a ticket to NCAAs with his 100 fly converted time.

It’s a good time for NC State to add another great sprint butterflier; Coleman Stewart, the 2019 100 fly NCAA runner-up, just graduated, while sprint butterflier Nyls Korstanje is taking the 2020-21 season off to focus on the 2021 Olympics.

The NC State class of 2021 is deadly as it stands, but Ponti’s addition could make them the #1 class nationwide (if they weren’t already) when the dust settles and we rank the incoming NCAA class next spring. The Wolfpack have already secured the top butterflier in the class, #1 Aiden Hayes, along with #7 Sam Hoover, #11 David Curtiss, #12 Arsenio Bustos, #18 Garrett Boone and Nathan Kempiak.

