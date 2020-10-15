Indiana’s Will Gallant and Jakub Karl, Both B1G Scorers, Enter Transfer Portal

Two members of the Indiana University swimming & diving program, Will Gallant and Jakub Karl, have recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, meaning they intend to change schools.

Gallant, originally from Connecticut, competed for the Hoosiers one season (2019-20). He tells SwimSwam that he’s planning to take this year off, training with Mission Viejo Nadadores in California, before he decides where he wants to go for the 2021-22 season and beyond. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

I would like to thank my former teammates at Indiana and their amazing coaching staff for such a tremendous opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for everything and I wish them best of luck in the future.

TOP TIMES

200 free – 1:40.96

500 free – 4:20.08

1000 free – 8:56.47

1650 free – 14:49.00

Gallant finished fifth at the 2020 Big Ten Championships in the 1650 free (15:00.07) and was a B-finalist in the 500 free. His lifetime bests in the 500 free, mile and 1000 free (from his mile best split) all came from the 2019 Tennessee Invitational, the mid-season invite that IU attended last year.

In long course, Gallant has Olympic Trials cuts in the 400 free (3:54.90), 800 free (8:04.27) and 1500 free (15:33.92). All of those times were done at the 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals, where he touched 16th in the mile and 19th in the 800 free.

Karl, who is Czech-born but came to Indiana from Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai, has competed with Indiana for two seasons. He doesn’t yet have plans for returning to the NCAA with a new program, but he says he’s working to get back to a college and college team as soon as he finds the right option for him.

I’m making this decision because I’ve realized [Indiana] is not the right place for me. That being said, I have never met such a passionate group of coaches. Ray, Cory and John have been nothing but supportive. I am so grateful for them being able to coach me even if it was for a short period of time. Right now I am looking for a school that is the right fit for me and where I think I can achieve my Olympic dream, and I will not rush that process.

TOP TIMES

50 free – 20.71

100 free – 44.05

200 free – 1:35.41

500 free – 4:21.18

200 fly – 1:46.88

Karl competed at the 2019 and 2020 Big Ten Championships for the Hoosiers. In 2019, he scored in the 200 free and 500 free B-finals and the 200 fly C-final, hitting lifetime bests in the 200 free and 200 fly. He made the 200 free B-final again in 2020, placing a career-high 11th place, while he was a C-finalist in the 500 free and didn’t score in the 200 fly.

The Hoosiers still return junior Mikey Calvillo (4:15.9/14:46.2), their top distance swimmer last year. They also expect to have Michael Brinegar back from his Olympic gap year; Brinegar was the 2019 NCAA 1650 free runner-up.