Indiana’s Will Gallant and Jakub Karl, Both B1G Scorers, Enter Transfer Portal

Two members of the Indiana University swimming & diving program, Will Gallant and Jakub Karl, have recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, meaning they intend to change schools.
WILL GALLANT
Gallant, originally from Connecticut, competed for the Hoosiers one season (2019-20). He tells SwimSwam that he’s planning to take this year off, training with Mission Viejo Nadadores in California, before he decides where he wants to go for the 2021-22 season and beyond. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
I would like to thank my former teammates at Indiana and their amazing coaching staff for such a tremendous opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for everything and I wish them best of luck in the future.
TOP TIMES
- 200 free – 1:40.96
- 500 free – 4:20.08
- 1000 free – 8:56.47
- 1650 free – 14:49.00
Gallant finished fifth at the 2020 Big Ten Championships in the 1650 free (15:00.07) and was a B-finalist in the 500 free. His lifetime bests in the 500 free, mile and 1000 free (from his mile best split) all came from the 2019 Tennessee Invitational, the mid-season invite that IU attended last year.
In long course, Gallant has Olympic Trials cuts in the 400 free (3:54.90), 800 free (8:04.27) and 1500 free (15:33.92). All of those times were done at the 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals, where he touched 16th in the mile and 19th in the 800 free.
JAKUB KARL
Karl, who is Czech-born but came to Indiana from Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai, has competed with Indiana for two seasons. He doesn’t yet have plans for returning to the NCAA with a new program, but he says he’s working to get back to a college and college team as soon as he finds the right option for him.
I’m making this decision because I’ve realized [Indiana] is not the right place for me. That being said, I have never met such a passionate group of coaches. Ray, Cory and John have been nothing but supportive. I am so grateful for them being able to coach me even if it was for a short period of time. Right now I am looking for a school that is the right fit for me and where I think I can achieve my Olympic dream, and I will not rush that process.
TOP TIMES
- 50 free – 20.71
- 100 free – 44.05
- 200 free – 1:35.41
- 500 free – 4:21.18
- 200 fly – 1:46.88
Karl competed at the 2019 and 2020 Big Ten Championships for the Hoosiers. In 2019, he scored in the 200 free and 500 free B-finals and the 200 fly C-final, hitting lifetime bests in the 200 free and 200 fly. He made the 200 free B-final again in 2020, placing a career-high 11th place, while he was a C-finalist in the 500 free and didn’t score in the 200 fly.
The Hoosiers still return junior Mikey Calvillo (4:15.9/14:46.2), their top distance swimmer last year. They also expect to have Michael Brinegar back from his Olympic gap year; Brinegar was the 2019 NCAA 1650 free runner-up.
Anyone else wonder why IU is the transfer hub of the NCAA?
Too much focus on the pro group?
With the gorgeous scenery, abundant culture, and tropical weather, why would anyone not want to be there?
You ever been to Indiana?
Anyone bring popcorn for the comments?
I know this won’t happen because this website loves its IU Swimming, but I would love to see a study for transfer rates among top 25 teams in the nation. IU has to be at the top and significantly ahead of the next closest team
You can actually see “attrition rates,” which includes swimmers who leave the sport altogether, via the Swimulator tool here: https://swimswam.com/swimulator/?type=programs&gender=Men&division=D1&conference=All The data is currently being updated for last season, so check back in a few days to see the most up-to-date numbers. Have to pay attention to a few wrinkles in the data – since this is based on results in the official NCAA database, BYU, for example, gets dinged because so many swimmers leave to go on their mission trips, even if those swimmers wind up coming back to finish their college careers. So, that’s why BYU is rated last. Also, you’ve got it all wrong. We don’t love IU Swimming, we hate IU Swimming. At least that’s what… Read more »
when you allow people to bash the coaches and swimmers who don’t know what is going on, it comes across that SwimSwam does not like IU to the general public…we know it is all about clicks and ad dollars for swimswam and negative comments drives that, but there are days where SwimSwam should really moderate the comments….
^^^See, SwimSwam hates Indiana, not loves them.
The primary evidence? The comments that you all, our readers, leave, of course. Readers’ comments are the primary evidence that our writers “hate Indiana.”
Then why don’t you moderate the comments that are false, negative and downright mean?
As a former swimmer of the program. A lot of the comments really aren’t too far off base. Also, if there is this much negativity around a program, maybe instead of censoring it, the program should do something about it. I don’t see comments like this or issues like this arising for teams such as NC state, Cal, and Texas.
Because it is an open platform…. this isn’t the Chinese media. the comments are a rumor mill, some true some false. Get over it.
Exactly. Open forum. It’s not like this is Twitter 😉
I’m trying to wrap my head around this, because on the one hand, James Bean sounds like he’s probably a current or former Indiana swimmer.
On the other hand, Ray’s excuse for all of the transfers is basically “they were too soft for Indiana swimming,” but this whining seems awfully soft to me.
So I’m torn on whether or not I think James Beam is an Indiana swimmer.
Best guess: Indiana coach? Maybe the coaches are allowed to be soft, but not the swimmers?
Some of y’all forget what it was like before SwimSwam. You feel entitled to everyone just telling you you’re awesome all the time. You somehow think that’s going to be good for swimming. Before SwimSwam, there were like 10 people on a collegeswimming forum who gave 2 s***s about Indiana swimming. Ask college coaches how many of them are making more money now than they were before. Ask coaches how many more butts are in the seats at NCAAs. NCAAs didn’t use to sell out before the public could touch the tickets. Y’all, this is sports. Not everyone loves you all the time. If you wanna make the money, you gotta be with it. Toughen up. None of it really… Read more »