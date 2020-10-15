QUIZ: Can You Name Each Member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim Team?

Can you name each member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic swim team?

Our latest quiz takes the difficulty up a notch – not only do you have to name each member of the Rio Olympic swimming roster for Team USA, you have to enter each athlete in each event with their correct U.S. Olympic Trials finish. That means unlike our previous quizzes (in which you can enter answers in any order and have them fill into the quiz), you have to come up with the correct answer for the very specific blank you’re trying to fill in the quiz.

You can use the “previous” and “next” buttons or click on a different blank to skip to a different question.

A few notes:

Last names are accepted answers

We’ve tried to account for the most common misspellings, but you’ll have to be in the ballpark on the names

The quiz includes relay-only swimmers and individual qualifiers to cover every event in the pool – but not open water swimming.

Keep track of the third column, which lists the swimmer’s finishing place at U.S. Olympic Trials. If your guess doesn’t work for the first-place finisher, try it in the second-place finisher’s spot instead.

