Cali Condors Taps Attorney Joshua Bratter’s BRATTER PA as 2020 ISL SPONSOR

As the International Swimming League (ISL) prepares to kick off its second season on Friday, October 16, the Cali Condors have tapped Attorney Joshua Bratter’s BRATTER PA to be their 2020 ISL season sponsor. Led by General Manager and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Jason Lezak, the Cali Condors are one of four U.S. club teams competing in the ISL. As part of the sponsorship, BRATTER PA will collaborate on ISL-supported charity activities and will act as the official immigration law firm for the Cali Condors with Joshua Bratter as legal counsel and has added celebrity pop artist, Adam Pinsley to the design team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome BRATTER PA to the Cali Condors family. Joshua and the firm are such a good fit for our team, especially given his firsthand experience with athletes competing globally in the ISL,” said Lezak. “We can’t wait to start competing and we hope to make our fans proud this season.”

A long-time and ardent supporter of athletes, coaches, Olympians and Federations, BRATTER PA has vast experience in the swimming industry and currently provides immigration counsel for SwimSwam and the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), as well as for hundreds of Olympic athletes. With over 20 years of experience, Bratter has secured immigration status and residency for entrepreneurs, world record holders, Olympic medalists, World Cup soccer players, US Open finalists, musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers, inventors and scientists, among others.

BRATTER PA is uniquely positioned to support the growing commercial needs of their client community through THE BRATTER AGENCY LLC, a full-service business development agency focused on securing unconventional collaborations and showcases for their clients through sponsorship and licensing opportunities, group exhibits, events and community partnerships.

“We began seeing a paradigm shift in the sport with the ISL and Swimswam taking the lead to reshape the prestige and visibility of swimming from a four-year cycle to a full-scale professional league with endorsements, marketing and a fan base,” said Bratter. “The ISL is a pioneer in this transition and it is an honor to be a part of this exciting season with the Cali Condors as we head into an unprecedented Olympic cycle.”

The Cali Condors 2020 roster features world record holder, eight-time medalist at the 2019 World Championships and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Caeleb Dressel, and one of the world’s best breaststrokers and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King. With over 100 Olympians competing for equal prize money for male and female athletes, the ISL was founded in 2019 and will be the only major swimming competition that takes place prior to the Tokyo Olympics. Fans in the U.S. can tune in to CBS Sports beginning Friday, October 16 to see the action. For more details, go to www.isl.global.

About BRATTER PA

BRATTER PA is a full-service immigration law firm assisting clients from around the world in their corporate and individual immigration matters. The firm prides itself on providing effective, efficient reliable legal solutions in all areas of U.S. immigration matters, developing nuanced client-specific strategies. Utilizing the latest technology, and with its highly developed network of international offices, consultants and collaborators, BRATTER PA applies its expertise and resources in assisting clients through the labyrinthine immigration system. The firm is equipped to handle any and every type of immigration situation. For more information, go to www.bratterpa.com.

