Quiz: Can You Name The Top 20 Swimmers of All-Time In the 50-Yard Free?

Before the year 2005 no one had ever broken 19 seconds in a 50-yard freestyle.

In the 15 years since, we’ve seen 18-second swims become the norm, and even seen a handful of 17s. The title of ‘fastest man in yards’ still carries plenty of prestige. But how many of the fastest men in yards can you name?

We’ve put together a quiz below to test your recall of the top 20 performers of all-time in the men’s 50-yard freestyle. The quiz is up-to-date as of August 2020. We’re specifically looking at top performers, not performances – so each swimmer will only be listed once, even if they have multiple swims fast enough to make the list.

For hints, our quiz lists the year each swimmer put up their best time, plus the college team they were associated with at the time. You have five minutes to name them all.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Of course, one man holds the top 13 performances in history in this race. Here’s a look at his career portfolio in the 50-yard freestyle:

17.63 (2018)

17.81 (2018)

18.11 (2018)

18.20 (2016)

18.23 (2016)

18.23 (2017)

18.23 (2017)

18.24 (2016)

18.29 (2016)

18.32 (2016)

18.38 (2017)

18.39 (2016)

18.46 (2017)

If you enjoyed this quiz, check out the other set of quizzes we put together this month. You can follow the link here to find our quizzes on every team to win an NCAA relay title in women’s swimming and in men’s swimming.