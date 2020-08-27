Tennessee Aiming For In-Person State Meet April 23-24

The Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) revealed new details about the state’s plan for a high school swim season in a newsletter.

Earlier this week, TISCA informed coaches that a traditional state meet in February wasn’t a viable option, suggesting that an April state meet was the likely alternative. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of states to make alternate plans for high school sports.

High school swimming is a winter sport in Tennessee, though it’s a unique case in that high school swimming is run by TISCA, not by the state’s high school league. TISCA’s fall newsletter reveals that the swim season will be pushed a bit more into the spring season, with tentative plans for a late-April state meet. From that newsletter:

Goal plan: traditional two-day state meet on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 at the University of Tennessee

First contingency plan: expanding the meet to a four-day format (April 21-24 or 22-25) to reduce the number of people on deck

Second contingency plan: running a series of smaller meets in each region on April 23-24, with combined results forming a virtual state meet

The newsletter notes that multiple teams in the state are currently without pool space, some due to pool maintenance and others due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

TISCA will hold a membership meeting on September 12.