QUIZ: Can You Name Every Country to Win an Olympic Medal in Swimming?

Can you name every country to win an Olympic medal in swimming?
Test your knowledge with our latest quiz, which compiles every nation to win an Olympic swimming medal. A few notes:
- The quiz goes back as far as the 1896 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Numbers include the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
- Both pool swimming and open water swimming medals are included.
- Both women and men.
- There are some tricks – a few of these nations no longer exist, though we’ve tried to give credit for the closest modern-day equivalent to nations that no longer exist.
- Nations are listed in order by total medals.
- You have to type out the name of the country – not just the three-letter country code.
- You have five minutes to get them all. Ready? Set? Go!
I love how these challenges are getting more and more general. I’m excited for the “Can you name every age group state champion for every state from 2019?”
47/55 — Not too bad!
46