BBC Announces In-Depth Coverage Schedule of London Roar

After announcing last week that they would be the national broadcaster of the International Swimming Leagues 2nd season, BBC has now put out the full lineup for their coverage of the London Roars first meet.
The network will broadcast live coverage of the meet during both sessions as well as multiple replays of the meet throughout the day, all on BBC’s Red Button One, BBC’s “interactive television” service that is offered free. Red Button allows audiences to receive more in-depth details on their tv such as statistics, multiple camera angles, or other events being played in a tournament and is traditionally used to broadcast lower-tier sporting events, such as Wimbleton matches that are of little importance. In total, the meet’s sessions will be played a combined seven times.
BBC is taking over coverage of the meet from EuroSport, who handled league coverage across most of the European continent last season. Currently, the network agreement only covers the regular season, with all London Roar competitions receiving live coverage.
BBC Broadcast Schedule
Sunday 5 pm – ISL Day 1
Monday 1 pm – ISL Day 1 replay
Monday 3 pm – ISL Day 2
Monday 5 pm – ISL Day 1 replay
Monday 8 pm – ISL Day 2 replay
Monday 10 pm – ISL Day 2 replay
Tuesday 5 pm – ISL Day 2 replay
2020 London Roar ISL Schedule
|WEEK
|DATE
|TIME (BUDAPEST)
|TIME (U.S. ET)
|TEAMS
|TEAMS ON BYE
|1
|Sun. Oct 18 – Mon. Oct. 19
|6-8 PM Sunday
4-6 PM Monday
|12-2 PM Sunday
10 AM – 12 PM Monday
|London Roar
DC Trident
Aqua Centurions
Iron
|Tokyo Frog Kings
Toronto Titans
|2
|BYE
|3
|Sat. Oct 31 – Sun. Nov. 1
|12-2 PM Saturday
6-8 PM Sunday
|7-9 AM Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday
|London Roar
DC Trident
LA Current
Tokyo Frog Kings
|Iron
Cali Condors
|4
|Sat. Nov. 7 – Sun. Nov. 8
|2-4 PM Saturday
2-4 PM Sunday
|8-10 AM Saturday
8-10 AM Sunday
|London Roar
Tokyo Frog Kings
Cali Condors
NY Breakers
|Aqua Centurions
LA Current
|5
|Sat. Nov. 14 – Sun. Nov. 15
|TBA Saturday
6-8 PM Sunday
|TBA Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday
|London Roar
Cali Condors
LA Current
Aqua Centurions
|DC Trident
NY Breakers