BBC Announces In-Depth Coverage Schedule of London Roar

After announcing last week that they would be the national broadcaster of the International Swimming Leagues 2nd season, BBC has now put out the full lineup for their coverage of the London Roars first meet.

The network will broadcast live coverage of the meet during both sessions as well as multiple replays of the meet throughout the day, all on BBC’s Red Button One, BBC’s “interactive television” service that is offered free. Red Button allows audiences to receive more in-depth details on their tv such as statistics, multiple camera angles, or other events being played in a tournament and is traditionally used to broadcast lower-tier sporting events, such as Wimbleton matches that are of little importance. In total, the meet’s sessions will be played a combined seven times.

BBC is taking over coverage of the meet from EuroSport, who handled league coverage across most of the European continent last season. Currently, the network agreement only covers the regular season, with all London Roar competitions receiving live coverage.

BBC Broadcast Schedule

Sunday 5 pm – ISL Day 1

Monday 1 pm – ISL Day 1 replay

Monday 3 pm – ISL Day 2

Monday 5 pm – ISL Day 1 replay

Monday 8 pm – ISL Day 2 replay

Monday 10 pm – ISL Day 2 replay

Tuesday 5 pm – ISL Day 2 replay

2020 London Roar ISL Schedule