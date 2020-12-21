Arizona State Snags Verbal Commitment from Freestyler Ileeya Losey

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ileeya Losey from Ladera Ranch, California has announced her commitment to Arizona State University for 2021-22.

“Stoked to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Arizona State University! I couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of my friends, family, and coaches! So excited to become a Sun Devil!☀️😈🔱 #FORKEM”

Losey swims for Tesoro High School and Mission Viejo Nadadores. She specializes in 100/200 free and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 free and 100 fly. At the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 (largest schools) Championships, she was an A-finalist in both the 100 free (5th with 50.77) and 200 free (5th with 1:49.36). She also led off the runner-up 200 free relay (24.15) and contributed a leg (51.09) to the runner-up 400 free relay. Her junior year season (2019-20) was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of her best SCY times date from December 2019 when she competed at the 71st Annual Husky Invitational. She finaled in the 50 free (10th), 100 free (2nd), 200 free (2nd), 400 free (2nd); she also competed in the 100 fly. She left the meet with new PBs in the SCY 200 free and 100 fly and LCM 100 free (58.05) and 400 free (4:24.60).

In February 2020 Losey picked up three more best times at College Station Sectionals. Finaling in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly, she improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 50 free (23.68) and LCM 50 free (26.95) and 100 fly (1:02.60).

SCY times:

100 fly – 54.90

200 IM – 2:03.84

500 free – 4:55.61

200 free – 1:49.00

100 free – 50.77

50 free – 23.68

100 back – 58.88

Losey will join the Sun Devils’ class of 2025 with Ana Izabella Adame, Ange Harris, Charli Brown, and Emma Gatzke.

