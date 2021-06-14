US Olympic Trials Wave II, Day 2: Walsh, Albiero Scratch 100 Back Semi-Finals

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS



There were a number of scratches for the day 2 finals/semi-finals session of the 2021 US Olympic Trials.

As previously reported, both Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held scratched the 200 freestyle semi-finals after qualifying 2nd and 11th, respectively. Their scratches move Grant House (1:48.18) and Julian Hill (1:48.56) into the semi-finals.

Another previously reported scratch was Regan Smith’s scratch from the 100 butterfly final, as she will focus upon the 100 backstroke semi-finals, where she is the top seed.

Other scratches for tonight include Nicolas Albiero and Alex Walsh pulling out of the men’s and women’s 100 backstroke semi-finals.

Albiero qualified 13th this morning in the men’s event, and does not have any other events tonight. His scratch moves first alternate Destin Lasco into the semi-finals, after he missed it by .01 this morning.

Walsh was the 13th qualifier in the women’s event after making semi-finals in the event at the 2016 Olympic Trials. Like Albiero, Walsh does not have another event tonight. Her scratch moves JoJo Ramey into the semi-finals.

The only other scratch was Ashley Twichell, who was the 8th seed in the 400 freestyle final. Twichell is already qualified for Tokyo in the open water 10k via her placement at the 2019 World Championships and is most likely saving her energy for the 1500 freestyle and 800 freestyle later this week. Her scratch moves 16-year-old Cavan Gormsen into the final after she finished 9th this morning.

Notably, Michael Andrew did not scratch the 100 backstroke semi-finals, despite being the top qualifier for the 100 breaststroke finals. Andrew had already had a great meet, breaking the American record in the 100 breaststroke twice yesterday. The 100 breaststroke is scheduled to occur before the 100 backstroke semis, so the two should not conflict too much.