Jake Mitchell Excited at Prospect of 400 Free Time Trial

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 3:40.07 (2009)

American Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:42.78 (2008)

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen – 3:43.53 (2008)

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:44.60 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79

Wave I Cut: 3:57.29

Wave II Cut: 3:54.21

It was Kieran Smith against the clock in the men’s 400 free final, and the University of Florida swimmer got the job done as he torched his personal best and got well under the FINA ‘A’ cut in a time of 3:44.86.

Smith, 21, got out and attacked the race from the jump, flipping in a blazing 1:50.35 at the 200. He held it together down the back-half, annihilating his previous best of 3:47.71 and the Olympic qualifying time of 3:46.78.

This performance makes Smith the first first-time Olympian of the Trials so far. He now ranks tied for 10th in the world this season.

Four men ended up finishing within three-tenths of one another in the hotly-contested race for second, with Carmel’s Jake Mitchell out-touching Ross Dant, Chris Wieser and Brooks Fail in a time of 3:48.17. That falls two-tenths shy of Mitchell’s best of 3:47.95, set at the 2019 World Juniors.

Since two men didn’t hit the ‘A’ standard here, then whoever has the fastest ‘A’ cut time, and the highest finish at Trials, at any other meet in the qualifying period gets to go. That window is open until June 27. Zane Grothe, who is not in this final, has hit the cut. There’s a FINA-approved meet in Mission Viejo June 26-27. If a swimmer achieves the cut in Mission Viejo, and finished ahead of Grothe here in Omaha, they would get the spot above him.