Regan Smith Scratches 100 Fly Final To Avoid 100 Back Double, Kelly Pash is In

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

After placing 6th in the 100 fly semifinal Sunday night, Regan Smith has scratched the 100 fly final tonight. This puts 9th place finisher Kelly Pash into the final.

This is also Pash’s first Olympic Trials, so she may have been working through some of that nervous energy in her first event of the meet, the 100 fly. For Smith, this is her second Olympic Trials. She made the semifinals in the 100 back in 2016 at the age of 14.

There are a few reasons Smith’s decision makes sense. First, the 100 back prelims and semifinals take place today and Smith is on a mission. Her World Record in the event was broken yesterday by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown and Smith is likely going after a fast time in response.

While Smith’s entry time sets her up as the top seed, the 100 back field is deep. With the likes of 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga, Alabama’s Rhyan White, 2019 Pan American Games champion Phoebe Bacon, 2016 Rio silver medalist Kathleen Baker and NC State’s Katharine Berkhoff, pulling off a 100 fly final / 100 back semifinal double (successfully) tonight would be extremely tough.

Cracking the top two in the 100 fly final will be difficult, as Torri Huske set the bar at breaking an American Record the get 1st place in the semis. Smith would have to drop about a second from her semifinals time to beat Claire Curzan‘s semifinals time which earned her 2nd place. And that would be betting on Olympic veteran Kelsi Dahlia, and anyone else in the heat, not improving on their semifinal swims.