She’s In: Ella Eastin Qualifies to Pan Pacs Team

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Recovering from mononucleosis, Ella Eastin is set to be named to the Pan Pacs team following her 3rd place finish in the 200 IM. Eastin, who swam prelims of the 200 fly on Day 1 of the meet, then scratched out of everything except the 200 IM, swam a 2:10.84, marking a season best by over a second. Impressively, that time came in slightly faster than Eastin went at Nationals last Summer (2:10.89).

That finish will earn Eastin a spot on the Pan Pacs team, should she choose to accept it. You can find our full projected Pan Pacs roster here. Note that this roster is not official, but is SwimSwam’s projected roster based on the qualifying criteria and procedures from USA Swimming. The question becomes whether she will opt to compete at Pan Pacs, or decline the roster spot due to her recovery.

Melanie Margalis, a veteran IM’er and 200 freestyler, also earned herself a spot on the Pan Pacs team with her 2nd place finish in the 200 IM (2:09.43). Margalis finshed 6th in the 200 free and 3rd in the 400 IM earlier in the meet, narrowly missing the team in both.