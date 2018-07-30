2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 U.S. nationals in Irvine, California come to a close tonight with day 5 finals. Swimmers will have one last chance to make Pan Pacs in the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free.

After winning 2 of the stroke 50s so far to qualify for Worlds and qualifying for Pan Pacs as he won the 100 breast, Michael Andrew will battle World champ Caeleb Dressel in the 50 free. Olympic medalists Chase Kalisz and Melanie Margalis are the favorites in the 200 IM. Simone Manuel, American Record holder, is going for the sprint sweep in the 50 as she leads the way into finals ahead of Margo Geer and Abbey Weitzeil.

Jump

Can the Usurper usrpt Dressel in the 50 free? Upvote for MA. Downvote for Dressel.

Vote Up17-33Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
wild Bill

Dressel has a pattern – he gets stronger/faster as the meet progresses

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Except for the 100 free at NCAAs when we expected a 37 and he goes 39.9.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Old 80s Swimmer

What a crappy swim, 39.9 in the 100….

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
wild Bill

See my comment above – 40.0 & 18.0 – very tough barriers (plus 43 fly and 1:39 IM) lots of SC achievements.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
wild Bill

Remember he had a slight groin pull from his 100 Breast relay leg – still did a 42.8 100 Fly – was tired for the last flat start 100 Free – 39.9.

If fresh he has a high 38 in him –
one way to look at the math – 2017 NCAAs 40.0 and 18.3, drop to 17.63 – 0.7 sec x 2 = 1.4, then 40.0 less 1.4 = 38.6

I also believe he has a 1:37 or better 200IM SC in him.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Doc

Usurper gets 3rd. Dressel and Adrian will show up.

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Pvdh

Here sure. At Pan Pacs when 17.63 caeleb shows up? No. He can get to his level perhaps by 2020 tho

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
100 Backer

THE USURPER vs THE DOMINATOR

Who wins? The Swim fans!!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
xft

Usurper. Welcome to the age of USRPT.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Gator Raid

Too many BPs already for the Usurper. Dressel is starting to perform. I think he was over-trained and under-rested. Troy screwed up again.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
Teamwiess

Any updates on the afternoon heats of the w 1500 and m 800???

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Rowdy said they were kinda pedestrian.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Becky D

They were all breathing on the wrong side.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Justin Thompson

Dressel 21.4
Andrew 21.5
Adrian 21.8

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
wild Bill

Seems about right

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Sqimgod

Looks all wrong. Dressel will be 21.3

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago

