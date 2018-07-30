2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
The 2018 U.S. nationals in Irvine, California come to a close tonight with day 5 finals. Swimmers will have one last chance to make Pan Pacs in the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free.
After winning 2 of the stroke 50s so far to qualify for Worlds and qualifying for Pan Pacs as he won the 100 breast, Michael Andrew will battle World champ Caeleb Dressel in the 50 free. Olympic medalists Chase Kalisz and Melanie Margalis are the favorites in the 200 IM. Simone Manuel, American Record holder, is going for the sprint sweep in the 50 as she leads the way into finals ahead of Margo Geer and Abbey Weitzeil.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE:
- World Record:
- American Record:
- Championship Record:
- U.S. Open Record:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
WOMEN’S 200 IM:
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015
- American Record: Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15, 2009
- Championship Record: Julia Smit, 2:09.34, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:08.66, 2015
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
MEN’S 200 IM:
- World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
- American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
- Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
MEN’S 800 FREE:
- World Record:
- American Record:
- Championship Record:
- U.S. Open Record:
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE:
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.67, 2017
- American Record: Simone Manuel, 23.97, 2017
- Championship Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel, 21.15, 2017
- Championship Record: Nathan Adrian/Garret Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008
- U.S. Open Record: 21.14, Cesar Cielo, 2009
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
- FOURTH:
Can the Usurper usrpt Dressel in the 50 free? Upvote for MA. Downvote for Dressel.
Dressel has a pattern – he gets stronger/faster as the meet progresses
Except for the 100 free at NCAAs when we expected a 37 and he goes 39.9.
What a crappy swim, 39.9 in the 100….
See my comment above – 40.0 & 18.0 – very tough barriers (plus 43 fly and 1:39 IM) lots of SC achievements.
Remember he had a slight groin pull from his 100 Breast relay leg – still did a 42.8 100 Fly – was tired for the last flat start 100 Free – 39.9.
If fresh he has a high 38 in him –
one way to look at the math – 2017 NCAAs 40.0 and 18.3, drop to 17.63 – 0.7 sec x 2 = 1.4, then 40.0 less 1.4 = 38.6
I also believe he has a 1:37 or better 200IM SC in him.
Usurper gets 3rd. Dressel and Adrian will show up.
Here sure. At Pan Pacs when 17.63 caeleb shows up? No. He can get to his level perhaps by 2020 tho
THE USURPER vs THE DOMINATOR
Who wins? The Swim fans!!!!
Usurper. Welcome to the age of USRPT.
Too many BPs already for the Usurper. Dressel is starting to perform. I think he was over-trained and under-rested. Troy screwed up again.
Any updates on the afternoon heats of the w 1500 and m 800???
Rowdy said they were kinda pedestrian.
They were all breathing on the wrong side.
Dressel 21.4
Andrew 21.5
Adrian 21.8
Seems about right
Looks all wrong. Dressel will be 21.3