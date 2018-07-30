2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 U.S. nationals in Irvine, California come to a close tonight with day 5 finals. Swimmers will have one last chance to make Pan Pacs in the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free.

After winning 2 of the stroke 50s so far to qualify for Worlds and qualifying for Pan Pacs as he won the 100 breast, Michael Andrew will battle World champ Caeleb Dressel in the 50 free. Olympic medalists Chase Kalisz and Melanie Margalis are the favorites in the 200 IM. Simone Manuel, American Record holder, is going for the sprint sweep in the 50 as she leads the way into finals ahead of Margo Geer and Abbey Weitzeil.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE:

World Record:

American Record:

Championship Record:

U.S. Open Record:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015

American Record: Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15, 2009

Championship Record: Julia Smit, 2:09.34, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:08.66, 2015

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

MEN’S 200 IM:

World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

MEN’S 800 FREE:

World Record:

American Record:

Championship Record:

U.S. Open Record:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.67, 2017

American Record: Simone Manuel , 23.97, 2017

Championship Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE: FOURTH:

MEN’S 50 FREE:

World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

American Record: Caeleb Dressel , 21.15, 2017

Championship Record: Nathan Adrian /Garret Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008

/Garret Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008 U.S. Open Record: 21.14, Cesar Cielo, 2009