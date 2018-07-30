All the Race Videos from Day 5 at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Five of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 1500 Free
- GOLD: Ashley Twichell– 15:55.68
- SILVER: Ally Mchugh– 16:02.56
- BRONZE: Erica Sullivan– 16:02.88
Women’s 200 IM
- GOLD: Kathleen Baker– 2:08.32
- SILVER: Melanie Margalis– 2:09.43
- BRONZE: Ella Eastin– 2:10.84
Men’s 200 IM
- GOLD: Chase Kalisz– 1:55.73
- SILVER: Abrahm DeVine– 1:57.21
- T-BRONZE: Andrew Seliskar– 1:58.23
Men’s 800 Free
- GOLD: Zane Grothe– 7:44.57
- SILVER: Jordan Wilimovsky– 7:47.51
- BRONZE: Robert Finke– 7:51.45
Women’s 50 Free
- GOLD: Simone Manuel– 24.10
- SILVER: Abbey Weitzeil– 24.56
- BRONZE: Margo Geer– 24.79
Men’s 50 Free
- GOLD: Michael Andrew– 21.49
- SILVER: Caeleb Dressel– 21.67
- BRONZE: Nathan Adrian– 21.85
