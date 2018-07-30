All the Race Videos from Day 5 at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Five of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 1500 Free

  1. GOLD: Ashley Twichell– 15:55.68
  2. SILVER: Ally Mchugh– 16:02.56
  3. BRONZE: Erica Sullivan– 16:02.88

Women’s 200 IM

  1. GOLD: Kathleen Baker– 2:08.32
  2. SILVER: Melanie Margalis– 2:09.43
  3. BRONZE: Ella Eastin– 2:10.84

Men’s 200 IM

  1. GOLD: Chase Kalisz– 1:55.73
  2. SILVER: Abrahm DeVine– 1:57.21
  3. T-BRONZE: Andrew Seliskar– 1:58.23

Men’s 800 Free

  1. GOLD: Zane Grothe– 7:44.57
  2. SILVER: Jordan Wilimovsky– 7:47.51
  3. BRONZE: Robert Finke– 7:51.45

Women’s 50 Free

  1. GOLD: Simone Manuel– 24.10
  2. SILVER: Abbey Weitzeil– 24.56
  3. BRONZE: Margo Geer– 24.79

Men’s 50 Free

  1. GOLD: Michael Andrew– 21.49
  2. SILVER: Caeleb Dressel– 21.67
  3. BRONZE: Nathan Adrian– 21.85

 

 

 

