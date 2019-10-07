See 2114 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2514 Swim Jobs.

SWIM SCHOOL COORDINATOR

Under the direction of the Aquatics Supervisor, the Swim School Coordinator is responsible for the operations of the indoor pool swim lessons program, including summer camp swim lessons and Swim ’n Gym after camp program. Supervisory responsibilities include recruiting, training, and oversight of seasonal and part-time program staff.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Village of Pleasant Prairie RecPlex is now accepting applications for the Aquatics Manager position. This position is a professional managerial position under the direct supervision of the Operations Superintendent with secondary supervision by the Director of Recreation.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The University of Georgia is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach Position. This position will assist the Swimming & Diving program with the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming & Diving team.

DAVIDSON COLLEGE – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach. Primary responsibilities include, but are not limited to, preparing student athletes for competition; recruiting qualified students; brand building activities; scheduling; assisting with team travel; equipment management; and working with the head coach in directing all phases of a Division I program, including organizing and supervising all practices and meets. Davidson competes in the A-10 conference.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Under the supervision of the Senior Aquatic Director, the Head Swim Team Coach will be responsible for the overall organization, management and daily operations of the swim team. He/she will work in tandem with the Senior Aquatic Director to establish policies in keeping with the YMCA mission and goals and will incorporate the character developments values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility into the team.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS AND LIFEGUARDS

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW), an association of eight YMCAs serving Chester County, is a non-profit organization committed to nurturing the potential of every child, promoting healthy living and fostering social responsibility through life-changing programs for all.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH – MCHENRY, IL

Supervise and facilitate the McHenry Marlins Aquatics Swim Team for youth ages 6 – 18 years old. Nurture the development and swim mechanics in participants while providing a safe and controlled environment. Head coach is a liaison between the participants and program department in conveying information or program changes.

HEAD SWIM COACH – BAY CLUB PANTHERS

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Head Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago is seeking a well-organized and energetic professional for the role of Aquatics Manager. The Aquatics Manager will be responsible for the development, implementation and supervision of all aquatic program activities, aquatics staff and facilities at four Club sites.

HEAD SWIM COACH – APIS HAWAII

Asia Pacific International School in Hauula Hawaii is seeking a well-qualified Swim Coach to lead all middle and high school extracurricular swim programming. APIS Hawaii has a new 25-meter competition pool and approximately 12-15 swimmers.

HEAD NEIGHBORHOOD SWIM COACH II

As we look towards restructuring and building our swim program, the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for a Head Swim Coach who is looking to leave their mark on our fast growing program.

HEAD COACH – SPARE TIME AQUATICS SHARKS @ RIO DEL ORO SPORTS CLUB

The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, and is focused on swimmer development, the candidate will lead our program as our Senior Coach and will have oversight over the other coaches. The candidate will lead the search for another coaching hire.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Lead Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our age group swim groups at Waterloo Swimming. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced and accomplished career coach to lead our Age Group program and develop our 13&Under swimmers. Our age group program has grown significantly over the past 3 years from 75 to 120 members with continued growth expected. HPAC trains in a brand new, state of the art, 15 lane high school pool.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

Westside Aquatics is looking to hire Age Group and Senior Coaches for the Fall 2019 Season. Westside Aquatics is a performance driven swim team entering into its 15th year with over 200 athletes. Our mission is to Create an environment where success is inevitable, and we are looking for qualified candidates to join us in our journey.

ATHLETIC FACILITIES MAINTENANCE COORDINATOR, AQUATICS

Sun Devil Athletics seek an Aquatics Athletic Facilities Maintenance Coordinator who, under the general direction of the Aquatics Manager, coordinates and performs the maintenance and preparation of Mona Plummer Aquatic Center and Sun Devil Sports Performance pool as assigned for professional, collegiate, high school and third party events.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Aquatics Manager plans, organizes and supervises day-to-day programs and activities in the SDC Aquatic Facility. The Manager should expect to have some time teaching and instructing certification courses as well as ensuring leadership presence during peak times and swimming lessons

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH / EQUIPMENT & LAUNDRY ROOM COORDINATOR

Augustana College (IL) is currently seeking an part-time assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach for the 2019-2020 season. The successful candidate will possess strong communication and organizational skills. They will also possess leadership and interpersonal skills that can help impact student-athletes at a high academic level.

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL – HEAD VARSITY COACH BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Wayzata Public Schools is in search of a Wayzata High School Boys Swim & Dive Varsity Head Coach for the upcoming 2019-20 season. WHS Boys Swim & Dive currently participates in the Lake Conference. The Head Coach will work directly with the WHS Director of Athletics & Activities to effectively implement a successful swim & dive program working with local swim clubs, conditioning, training, and skill development of players in the community.

ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING (CASUAL POSITION, NO BENEFITS)*

The successful candidate will assist the head coach in all aspects of a highly competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program. The applicant will be primarily involved in on-deck coaching, recruiting, meet management, dry land training and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Peoria Area Water Wizards (PAWW) are a year-round USA Swimming team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. As one of the premier USA swim clubs in the Midwest, PAWW prides itself on creating a positive environment and enriching experience for all members of the club.

HEAD COACH WOMEN SWIM AND DIVING

The Women’s Swimming and Diving Head Coach is responsible for the overall management of the Women’s Swimming and Diving program. This position is responsible for all aspects of practice and competition preparation, recruitment of student athletes, and the comprehensive operation of the program with student athlete welfare as a guiding principle.

ASSOCIATE ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE – NIKE SWIM

PEI is the global swimwear licensee for Nike Inc, the world’s leading sports and fitness company. Perry Ellis International is a leading designer, distributor, and licensor of quality men’& women’s apparel and accessories. The company’s lifestyle portfolio covers a wide range of product categories and is available through all major retail distribution channels.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR AND AG COACH COMBO

This is actually 2 jobs for one person. The Aquatics Director will be employed by the City of Clovis and the AG Coach will be employed by Clovis Swim Club (NM). The Aquatics Director position is FULL TIME and includes FULL benefits! The AG Coach would work between 5-8 hrs/wk and will be paid hourly.

HEAD COACH – SPARE TIME AQUATICS SHARKS @ RIO DEL ORO SPORTS CLUB

The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, and is focused on swimmer development, the candidate will lead our program as our Senior Coach and will have oversight over the other coaches. The candidate will lead the search for another coaching hire.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We have an immediate opening for a Full-Time, Exempt status, Head Age Group Coach. The successful candidate will be responsible for coaching the team members in the ages 11 – 14 (Gold) and ages 8-12 (Silver) groups.

WEEKNIGHT AND WEEKEND SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Olympic Cascade Aquatics is seeking a dependable and personable individual to join our family as a Lifeguard/Swim Instructor/Coach. No experience necessary. We are willing to train the right person. Hospitality and/or swim instructor experience is a bonus.

AQUATICS PROGRAM MANAGER/HR MANAGER

Olympic Cascade Aquatics is looking for a Programming/HR Manager for Mary Wayte Pool. OCA is excited to find the right team member to enhance the programming and work with the staff at Mary Wayte Pool. The person who applies should enjoy working with people and be a big picture thinker who can see growth and development in programs for the pool.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH

A part time position, the assistant swim coach will partner and support the head coach to create the most comprehensive development program possible for student-athletes to reach their potential as individuals. Manage a diverse set of responsibilities including but not limited to, recruiting organization, compliance oversight of all NCAA rules, travel planning, academic monitoring of student-athletes, community service initiative liaison, and in and out of the pool training of team members (practice and competition).

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Arizona State University is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coach Position. This position will assist the swimming program with the organizing, planning and coaching of the swim team.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Larkey Sharks Swim Team is looking for an Assistant Swim Coach to add to our awesome staff! If swimming is something you are passionate about and teaching/coaching is something you’d like to do, please reach out to me. We are one of eight teams in the Walnut Creek Swim Conference. Larkey has a tradition of spirited teams, with a combination of beginner swimmers to champions. Our team generally has over 220 swimmers.

AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team is currently seeking an enthusiastic Assistant Age Group Swim Team Coach to work with developmental and age group swimmers. Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Age Group Coach is responsible for all aspects of coaching assigned age groups of the South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team program, including on-deck and at meets

HEAD COACH

Stayton Manta Ray Swim club is actively seeking a head coach. Our team is located in the beautiful town of Stayton, Oregon, approximately 20 minutes east of Salem. The Manta Rays is a non-profit organization that is supported by a community of volunteers and uses the City of Stayton’s pool.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH- FULL TIME

Splash Club’s vision is focused on “challenging tomorrow’s leaders, building lifelong champions” and we strive to help young athletes realize their full potential, both in and out of the pool. We are looking for a professional Head Age Group Coach who is passionate about the sport of swimming and has the drive, innovation and vision to grow our age group program.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Northwest Arkansas. The AquaHawgs is consistently one of the top teams in the state. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the University of Arkansas, Tyson Foods, Walmart, and JB Hunt as well as one of the fastest-growing populations in the United States.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Greater Nebraska Swim Team, a year-round swim club, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Age Group Assistant Coach. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and loves children. The candidate will be an assistant coach of our developmental and competitive age group swimmers ranging in age between 7-12 years old.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR VILLAGE OF PLEASANT PRAIRIE RECPLEX, WI

The Pleasant Prairie RecPlex is looking for a full-time Aquatics Supervisor to join the Aquatics team. The Aquatics Supervisor has responsibilities that include supervision and administration of Patriots Swim Lessons, coaching Patriots Swimming, and working with the aquatics team on events and programming. Previous coaching and swimming experience is required.

ASSISTANT AND AGE GROUP COACHES

Freedom Aquatics is seeking Assistant and Age Group coaches with the ability to coach various age group swimmers. We are looking for highly motivated, experienced individuals with a passion for developing young swimmers into high level competitors. Candidates must possess the skills to work well as part of a coaching staff and have the ability to communicate with co-workers, parents and swimmers.

AQUATICS MANAGER

This position will coordinate and manage the daily operations of the Estes Valley Community Center’s (EVCC) aquatics area. This includes oversight of all aquatics programming as well as the hiring, training, scheduling, and supervising of aquatics staff. Position provides pool, lifeguard, and water safety instructor training programs.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assist the Head Coach in the recruitment, conditioning, training and coaching of the women’s swimming team.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR NEEDED AT BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Swim Instructor is responsible for providing private and group swim instruction to clients; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (ROCKAWAY YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

ACTIVATION ASSOCIATE

As TYR Sport’s Activation Associate, you will coordinate events, meetings and trade shows for the world’s most recognizable swimming and triathlon brand used by the world’s most accomplished professional athletes. Your responsibilities will include identifying, assembling, and organizing event requirements, establishing contacts and developing schedules and assignments to ensure event success!

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Assisting in all aspects of a Division I intercollegiate program under the direction of the head coach including instruction, conducting practice and teaching skill development, game planning, film review, recruiting, budget, team travel, scheduling, practice and serving as an academic advising liaison.

ENROLLMENT COACH AND HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Enrollment Coach is responsible for a caseload of prospective students, applicants and newly admitted students. They will serve as the primary point of contact for students within their assigned territories. Position will travel extensively and represent Iowa Lakes Community College across the state of Iowa and surrounding states. Position includes all responsibilities associated with coaching men’s and women’s swimming at the collegiate level including recruitment, training, academic support and instilling sportsmanship. Promote fundraising, awarding scholarships, management of program budgets and promotion of current players to four year institutions.

GATORS SWIM CLUB DEVELOPMENT AGE-GROUP COACH

Gators Swim Club is a youth-serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to US Open time standards. Gators Swim Club currently has over 300 registered year-round swimmers and 160 pre-competitive swimmers.

GATORS SWIM CLUB DEVELOPMENT AGE-GROUP COACH

Gators Swim Club is a youth-serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to US Open time standards. Gators Swim Club currently has over 300 registered year-round swimmers and 160 pre-competitive swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities.

LIFEGUARD/SWIM INSTRUCTOR

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMING & DIVING (PART-TIME)

Assist the head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving as assigned, responsible for helping to coach the divers and operate a successful program to provide the athletes with a first-class experience. Knowledge and ability to run training and practice for 1 and 3-Meter, including a dry-land conditioning program. Recruiting for the diving program and travel administration for the divers are also included in responsibilities.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH, MEADOW SWIM TEAM

Assist in leading groups in the 9-12 age groups and possibly assist with younger age groups for a competitive rec swim team from April 27, 2020-August 2, 2020. Develop newer swimmers through teaching proper stroke development with proper progression for each stroke. Assist in dual meets, invitationals, and championship meets.

HEAD SWIM COACH

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Alto is seeking a full-time age group coach. We are looking for a highly motivated coach that is passionate about swimming and teaching. The position includes approximately 25 hours of on deck coaching each week, 1-2 weekend meets per month, and travel meets throughout the year, with additional group and team administrative responsibilities. This coach will work under the direction of and closely with the Head Coach.

ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

The Hillsboro Swim Team is looking for an Assistant Coach to directly work with, and assist the Head Coach and his two training squads. This individual would also be asked to coach and manage a squad of 13-14 year olds. The right candidate should be a motivated, passionate individual who is looking to learn, and ultimately is excited about working collaboratively with the entire HEAT staff to continue building towards our vision of the Hillsboro Swim Team and it’s goals.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 101,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 671,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 315,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.