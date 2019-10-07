Larkin and Smoliga on FINA vs ISL: “They should go hand-in-hand” (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 IM

Mitch LARKIN – Cali Condors – 1:52.93 Andreas VAZAIOS – DC Trident – 1:53.05 Philip HEINTZ – Aqua Centurions – 1:54.41 Mark SZARANEK – Cali Condors – 1:56.30 Jay LITHERLAND – DC Trident – 1:57.37 Maxim STUPIN – Energy Standard – 1:57.42 Anton CHUPKOV – Energy Standard – 1:58.73 Laszlo CSEH – Aqua Centurions – 1:59.42

Mitch Larkin of Cali Condors had a phenomenal finish, surging at the end to get his hand on the wall just ahead of Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident, to win the 200 IM . Philip Heintz of Aqua Centurions took 3rd.

The Condors picked up another victory with Mitch Larkin, who just held off Andreas Vazaios of DC Trident for the 9-point win. Mark Szaranek got to the wall 4th while DC Trident’s Jay Litherland hit the wall 5th. The DC Trident has proven to be a much more formidable team on Day 2 of this competition than was hinted at with yesterday’s performances. Energy Standard was uncharacteristically lackluster in this heat, placing only 6th and 7th for a mere 5 points.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Olivia SMOLIGA – Cali Condors – 56.38 Kylie MASSE – Cali Condors – 56.92 Emily SEEBOHM – Energy Standard – 56.95 Georgia DAVIES – Energy Standard – 57.84 Lisa BRATTON – DC Trident – 58.03 Simona KUBOVA – DC Trident – 58.22 Margherita PANZIERA – Aqua Centurions – 58.37 Silvia SCALIA – Aqua Centurions – 58.93

Olivia Smoliga led a 1-2 finish for Cali Condors, touching in a winning time of 56.38. Teammate Kylie Masse just touched out Energy Standard’s Emily Seebohm, 56.92 to 56.95, to help keep the Condors in the team race. Energy Standard went 3-4 with Seebohm and Georgia Davies (57.84).

Olivia Smoliga and Kylie Masse brough in another 16 points for the Cali Condors with a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke, though Energy Standard’s Emily Seebohm brought up 4th. Despite being one of the best sprint freestylers on the Condors’ roster, Smoliga was utilized here in the women’s 100 backstroke as opposed to the mixed 4 x 100 freestyle relay.