Sam Williamson Re-Breaks Australia And Oceania Record With 26.32 50 Breast In Finals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 26.97 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29

Final:

After setting a new Australian national record as well as new Oceania record during semi-finals, Sam Williamson swam even faster in finals touching in a 26.32 to win gold.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.95, 2017 Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 26.20, 2023 Ily Shymanovich (BLR) – 26.28, 2023 Samuel Williamson (AUS) – 26.32, 2024 Felipe Lima (BRA) – 26.33, 2019 & Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 26.33, 2022 – Joao Gomes Junior (BRA) – 26.42 2019 Nic Fink (USA) – 26.45, 2022 Michael Andrew (USA) – 26.52, 2022 Cameron Van Der Burgh (RSA) – 26.54, 2017

Last night, Williamson swam a 26.41 during semis to be the top seed heading into the final. With his swim from tonight, Williamson moved up from #6 all-time to #4 as he passed Felipe Lima and Nicolo Martinenghi. Swimming out of lane four tonight, Williamson captured gold. Notably, Martinenghi won silver tonight as he touched in a 26.39.

Williamson’s gold marked the first gold for Australia in the meet. Coming into tonight’s finals, the country had four total medals with three silver and one bronze.

Prior to Doha, Williamson had the Australian record as that sat at a 26.51. It now sits 0.19 seconds faster.