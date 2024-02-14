Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sam Williamson Re-Breaks Australia And Oceania Record With 26.32 50 Breast In Finals

Comments: 2

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.97 (2017)
  • Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
  • 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29

Final:

  1. Sam Williamson (AUS) — 26.32
  2. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 26.39
  3. Nic Fink (USA) — 26.49
  4. Adam Peaty (GBR) — 26.77
  5. Lucas Matzerath (GER) — 26.80
  6. Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) — 26.93
  7. Mikel Schreuders (ARU) — 26.97
  8. Peter Stevens (SLO) — 27.07

After setting a new Australian national record as well as new Oceania record during semi-finals, Sam Williamson swam even faster in finals touching in a 26.32 to win gold.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

  1. Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.95, 2017
  2. Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 26.20, 2023
  3. Ily Shymanovich (BLR) – 26.28, 2023
  4. Samuel Williamson (AUS) – 26.32, 2024
  5. Felipe Lima (BRA) – 26.33, 2019 & Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 26.33, 2022
  7. Joao Gomes Junior (BRA) – 26.42 2019
  8. Nic Fink (USA) – 26.45, 2022
  9. Michael Andrew (USA) – 26.52, 2022
  10. Cameron Van Der Burgh (RSA) – 26.54, 2017

Last night, Williamson swam a 26.41 during semis to be the top seed heading into the final. With his swim from tonight, Williamson moved up from #6 all-time to #4 as he passed Felipe Lima and Nicolo Martinenghi. Swimming out of lane four tonight, Williamson captured gold. Notably, Martinenghi won silver tonight as he touched in a 26.39.

Williamson’s gold marked the first gold for Australia in the meet. Coming into tonight’s finals, the country had four total medals with three silver and one bronze.

Prior to Doha, Williamson had the Australian record as that sat at a 26.51. It now sits 0.19 seconds faster.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimnerd77
16 minutes ago

What a chad

0
0
Reply
Brit swim fan
31 minutes ago

Smashed it! Now has 5 or so months to focus on his back half of the 100 if he is to feature come Paris.

1
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!