Sam Williamson Re-Breaks Australia And Oceania Record With 26.32 50 Breast In Finals

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 4 Finals Live Recap
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.97 (2017)
- Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29
Final:
- Sam Williamson (AUS) — 26.32
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 26.39
- Nic Fink (USA) — 26.49
- Adam Peaty (GBR) — 26.77
- Lucas Matzerath (GER) — 26.80
- Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) — 26.93
- Mikel Schreuders (ARU) — 26.97
- Peter Stevens (SLO) — 27.07
After setting a new Australian national record as well as new Oceania record during semi-finals, Sam Williamson swam even faster in finals touching in a 26.32 to win gold.
Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time
- Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.95, 2017
- Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 26.20, 2023
- Ily Shymanovich (BLR) – 26.28, 2023
- Samuel Williamson (AUS) – 26.32, 2024
- Felipe Lima (BRA) – 26.33, 2019 & Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 26.33, 2022
- –
- Joao Gomes Junior (BRA) – 26.42 2019
- Nic Fink (USA) – 26.45, 2022
- Michael Andrew (USA) – 26.52, 2022
- Cameron Van Der Burgh (RSA) – 26.54, 2017
Last night, Williamson swam a 26.41 during semis to be the top seed heading into the final. With his swim from tonight, Williamson moved up from #6 all-time to #4 as he passed Felipe Lima and Nicolo Martinenghi. Swimming out of lane four tonight, Williamson captured gold. Notably, Martinenghi won silver tonight as he touched in a 26.39.
Williamson’s gold marked the first gold for Australia in the meet. Coming into tonight’s finals, the country had four total medals with three silver and one bronze.
Prior to Doha, Williamson had the Australian record as that sat at a 26.51. It now sits 0.19 seconds faster.
What a chad
Smashed it! Now has 5 or so months to focus on his back half of the 100 if he is to feature come Paris.