Queens Adds Winter Juniors Qualifier Lance Young To Class of 2028

Lance Young of Huntsville, Alabama, has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at Queens University of Charlotte. Young, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is currently a senior at the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, and will arrive in North Carolina this fall for the 2024-2025 season.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at Queens University of Charlotte. I chose Queens because of its incredible legacy of greatness, a history of always pushing for excellence, and a coaching staff known for their strong leadership.”

Young trains and competes year-round with the Huntsville Swim Association. His primary event focus is sprint to middle-distance freestyle, but he also swims sprint breaststroke and IM. He’s a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100m and 200m free, but owns Futures cuts across breast, free and IM. At Winter Juniors in December, Young recorded his highest finish at 46th in the 200 free with a season best time of 1:39.84.

Highlighting Young’s summer long course season was the NCSA Summer Championships. He finished 14th in the 100m free in 52.35, while in the 200m he secured 19th with a time of 1:54.24. Over the course of the season, Young’s 100 came down by nearly a full second and his 200 improved by over three seconds.

So far this season Young’s largest improvement has come in the 500. He entered the year with a personal best time of 4:38.35, then this past December recorded a 4:34.74 to finish 3rd in the event at the Music City Invite.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.21

100 free – 46.45

200 free – 1:39.34

500 free – 4:34.74

100 breast – 57.59

200 IM – 1:53.15

Queens University of Charlotte is currently a year into the transitional period to Division I status. They accepted an invitation to the ASUN Conference, which will make its debut for swimming this season. In their previous conference, the CCSA, the Royals picked up right where they left off in Division II and claimed the 2023 CCSA Championship title.

Young’s best time in the 500 would rank him 3rd on the team so far this season. Matt Shanahan owns the top time of the season at 4:29.09, while Frantisek Jablcnik is next fastest with a season-best of 3:34.41. Both are currently underclassmen, meaning Young will have the opportunity to be part of a deep mid-distance group for at least a few years.

Young joins South Carolina native Brett Bailey in the Royals’ incoming class next fall.

