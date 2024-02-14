Ledecky, Murphy, Douglass and Jaffe Named Semi-Finalists For 94th James E. Sullivan Award

Swimmers Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Kate Douglass, and Noah Jaffe are among the 30 semifinalists who were nominated for the 94th AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which is given out every year to the top amateur athlete in the United States — which typically entails an NCAA athlete or an athlete who plays a sport that “peaks” during the Olympics.

The list of semi-finalists will be narrowed down to a select group of finalists through public vote, which began on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (ET) and ends on Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. The winner of the award will be determined through a second voting period starting in mid-March and announced on April 23 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City, which is the birthplace of the AAU. Notably, voting for this year’s rendition of the award is happening considerably earlier than last year, when semi-finalists were announced in mid-July and a winner was announced in September.

Vote for your favorites here.

Last year, Douglass and University of Tennessee swimmer Jordan Crooks made it to the finalist standing for the 93rd Sullivan Award, which was eventually won by Iowa women’s basketball point guard Caitlin Clark. Clark is among those nominated for the award this year as well.

The last time a swimmer won the Sullivan Award was in 2021, when Caeleb Dressel shared the award with gymnast Simone Biles.

Douglass, Ledecky, and Murphy were three of Team USA’s four individual gold medalists at the 2023 World Championships (with Hunter Armstrong being the fourth). Douglass won the women’s 200 IM, Murphy won the men’s 100 back, and Ledecky won the women’s 800 and 1500 free. Ledecky also became the first swimmer to win six straight world titles in a World Championships event (the 800 free), and passed Michael Phelps as the swimmer with the most World Championships gold medalist.

Jaffee, meanwhile won four medals at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships, including gold in the 100 free.

Full List of Nominees:

Adeline Gray, USA Wrestling

Amit Elor, USA Wrestling

Bo Nix, Oregon football

Brennan O’Neill, Duke men’s lacrosse

Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball

Cameron Brink, Stanford women’s basketball

CJ Nickolas, USA Taekwondo

Cory Thiese, USA Curling

David Taylor, USA Wreslting

Dejah Mulipola, USA Softball

Eli Dershwitz, USA Fencing

Emery Lehman, US Speedskating

Ethan Champlin, UCLA men’s volleyball

Frederick Richard, Michigan/USA Gymnastics

Izzy Scane, Northwestern women’s lacrosse

Juju Watkins, USC women’s basketball

Kate Douglass , UVA/USA Swimming

, UVA/USA Swimming Katie Ledecky , USA Swimming

, USA Swimming Kiki Milloy, Tennessee softball

Laulauga Tausaga-Collins, USA Track & Field

Madisen Skinner, Texas volleyball

Noah Jaffee, U.S. Paralympics Swimming

Noah Lyles, USA Track & Field

Payton Wilson, NC State football

Rose Zhang, Stanford women’s golf

Ryan Crouser, USA Track & Field

Ryan Murphy , USA Swimming

, USA Swimming Sarah Hughes, USC/USA Beach Volleyball

Travis Hunter, Colorado football

Zach Edey, Purdue men’s basketball

Past AAU Sullivan Award Winners, Swimmers: