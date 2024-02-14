Santa Clara Looking At Temporary Training Solution With Swim Center Facing Lengthy Repairs

With Santa Clara’s International Swim Center (ISC) closed indefinitely for repairs, the city is now considering a temporary solution to alleviate the strain on swimmers looking for training options.

At the City Council Meeting at the end of January, it was learned that the nearly 60-year-old facility had 21 items not up to code, and it was reported that more than $6 million was required in order to make the necessary repairs.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has stated the city’s intention is to work towards re-opening the ISC’s lap and warm-up pools while investigating the purchase of a temporary lap and diving pool.

The Santa Clara Aquatics Foundation is now raising funds to purchase an above-ground Myrtha Pool to get a new training option up and running as fast as possible, with a stated goal of $6 million.

Tere Derbez-Zacher, the wife of Santa Clara Swim Club head coach Kevin Zacher, also says the estimated required funds to fully repair the ISC is more in the $25-50 million range and will take at least three years.

We’re thrilled to bring you the latest update on the Santa Clara Aquatics Foundation, and we’re looking to YOU to be an integral part of this transformative journey! 🏊‍♂️🌟 On January 12, 2024, the George Haines International Swim Center faced a temporary closure by the city of 1/6 pic.twitter.com/AKuUJ1q7oG — Tere Derbez-Zacher (@TereZacher) February 13, 2024

In her City Hall newsletter for February, Mayor Gillmore listed the following objectives regarding the state of the pool situation in Santa Clara:

Help our swim community locate alternative pools nearby at reasonable rental rates.

Work towards re-opening the lap and warm-up pool for use at the International Swim Center.

Arrange for temporary ancillary facilities such as lockers, showers, and bathrooms near the International Swim Center.

Immediately investigate the purchase of a temporary lap and diving pool from companies that produce these facilities.

Work towards a long-term solution to a new or completely rebuilt International Swim Center

“Many of the greatest Olympic swimmers in the world have trained in this complex, including Donna de Varona and Mark Spitz,” Gillmore wrote. “This has been part of the fabric of our community in the past 6 decades. From babies through seniors, and the Olympic athletes in-between, the ISC, has been home to many in our community. It’s time to rebuild, remodel, modernize and invest into this Santa Clara treasure.”

The Santa Clara Swim Club is currently home to 14-year-old Mia Su, a 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier in the women’s 200 breast (2:31.01), along with several other rising age group names including another 14-year-old standout, Shareef Elaydi.

Last year, the club set multiple National Age Group relay records.