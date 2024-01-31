Santa Clara’s International Swim Center Has 21 Items Not Up To Code

Santa Clara’s International Swim Center was closed indefinitely earlier this month for repairs, leading Santa Clara Swim Club to search for other pools to practice in.

On Tuesday, January 30th, the city of Santa Clara hosted a town hall meeting where the condition of the pool was discussed. Many people related to Santa Clara Swim Club were in attendance to find out why they showed up to the pool on Friday, January 12th where they were locked out of the facility, seeing signs outside of the facility saying the pool was closed “until further notice.”

The team’s website posted a graphic with information on the town hall meeting saying “Wear your SCSC team shirt.” See the full graphic below:

The town hall meeting brought some answers as to why the pool was closed. Local outlet KRON4 reported that 21 items at the pool are not up to code. These include the diving tower having settlement issues as well as the viewing area under the deep well showing “structural instability and deterioration.”

“We have kids training out of five and six different pools, all over the place, schedules challenging, they have homework, other activities and parents are working,” Santa Clara Swim Club (SCSC) head coach Kevin Zacher said to KRON4. The team was expected to meet with the city after Tuesday’s town hall meeting.

In the middle of July, SCSC broke three 13-14 National Age Group (NAG) relay records. The relays consisted of Aiden Zhou, Shareef Elaydi, Isabel Wu, and Alison Su. The team is also home to 2024 US Olympic Trials qualifier Mia Su who swam a 2:31.01 in the 200 breaststroke in July 2023.

Mia Su told KRON4, “I hope we get our pool back so I can swim at a pool closer to me.”