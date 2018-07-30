2018 Phillips 66 Performance Award Goes to Kathleen Baker for WR in 100 Back

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Previews Index
- TV Schedule
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- Omega Results
Kathleen Baker of Team Elite was honored with the Phillips 66 Performance Award at the conclusion of the 2018 U.S. National Championships, in recognition of her 100 backstroke win on Saturday night. Baker broke the World Record in finals here in Irvine with 58.00, which lowered by 1/10 the 58.10 mark set by Canada’s Kylie Masse at 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.
Baker’s front half was much quicker than Masse’s; she was out in 27.90, only 2/10 slower than Olivia Smoliga’s winning time in the 50 back (27.70) on July 27 in Irvine. Baker came home in 30.10 for a final time of 58.00
|Kathleen Baker, 2018
|Kylie Masse, 2017
|1st 50
|27.90
|28.51
|2nd 50
|30.10
|29.59
|100
|58.00
|58.10
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK
BAKER
58.00*WR
|2
|Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|58.54
|02/04
|3
|Emily
SEEBOHM
|AUS
|58.66
|04/07
|4
|Olivia
SMOLIGA
|USA
|58.75
|07/28
|5
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|58.83*WJR
|07/28
FASTEST PERFORMERS EVER: WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- Kathleen Baker – 58.00
- Kylie Masse – 58.10
- Gemma Spoffort – 58.12
- Anastasia Fesikova – 58.18
- Emily Seebohm – 58.23
- Missy Franklin – 58.33
- Katinka Hosszu – 58.45
- Aya Terakawa – 58.70
- Fu Yuanhui – 58.72
- Mie Nielsen – 58.73
Baker tied with Regan Smith to win the 200 back on Thursday, then closed out the meet with a victory in the 200 IM on Sunday. Her 200 IM time was a personal best by 3.2 seconds.
Well deserved!