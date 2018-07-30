2018 Phillips 66 Performance Award Goes to Kathleen Baker for WR in 100 Back

2018 U.S. National Championships

Kathleen Baker of Team Elite was honored with the Phillips 66 Performance Award at the conclusion of the 2018 U.S. National Championships, in recognition of her 100 backstroke win on Saturday night. Baker broke the World Record in finals here in Irvine with 58.00, which lowered by 1/10 the 58.10 mark set by Canada’s Kylie Masse at 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Baker’s front half was much quicker than Masse’s; she was out in 27.90, only 2/10 slower than Olivia Smoliga’s winning time in the 50 back (27.70) on July 27 in Irvine. Baker came home in 30.10 for a final time of 58.00

Kathleen Baker, 2018 Kylie Masse, 2017
1st 50 27.90 28.51
2nd 50 30.10 29.59
100 58.00 58.10

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KathleenUSA
BAKER
07/28
58.00*WR
2Kylie
MASSE		CAN58.5402/04
3Emily
SEEBOHM		AUS58.6604/07
4Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA58.7507/28
5Regan
SMITH		USA58.83*WJR07/28
FASTEST PERFORMERS EVER: WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  1. Kathleen Baker – 58.00
  2. Kylie Masse – 58.10
  3. Gemma Spoffort – 58.12
  4. Anastasia Fesikova – 58.18
  5. Emily Seebohm – 58.23
  6. Missy Franklin – 58.33
  7. Katinka Hosszu – 58.45
  8. Aya Terakawa – 58.70
  9. Fu Yuanhui – 58.72
  10. Mie Nielsen – 58.73

Baker tied with Regan Smith to win the 200 back on Thursday, then closed out the meet with a victory in the 200 IM on Sunday. Her 200 IM time was a personal best by 3.2 seconds.

 

 

