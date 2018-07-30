USA Swimming Finalizes 2018 Pan Pacs Coaching Roster

USA Swimming has named the official group of assistant coaches that will accompany the 2018 Pan Pacific Championship team and head coaches Ray Looze and Arthur Albiero to Tokyo in August.

Clear here to view the full Team USA athlete roster.

Looze and Albiero were announced as the head coaching team in April. Looze was a 2016 Olympic and 2017 Worlds assistant coach, as well 2015 WUGs and 2014 Short Course World head coach. This is Albiero’s biggest U.S. appointment yet after serving as the head coach for the 2016 World Short Course Championships and an assistant for the 2017 World Championships.

A source told SwimSwam Wednesday that former Mission Viejo Nadadores head coach Bill Rose and University of Virginia head coach Tyler Fenwick would serve as the open water team head and assistant coaches, respectively.

The following coaches, listed with their non-Team USA affiliations, will make the trip:

View the full Pan Pacs roster announcement in the video below: