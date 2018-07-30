USA Swimming Finalizes 2018 Pan Pacs Coaching Roster

USA Swimming has named the official group of assistant coaches that will accompany the 2018 Pan Pacific Championship team and head coaches Ray Looze and Arthur Albiero to Tokyo in August.

Clear here to view the full Team USA athlete roster. 

Looze and Albiero were announced as the head coaching team in April. Looze was a 2016 Olympic and 2017 Worlds assistant coach, as well 2015 WUGs and 2014 Short Course World head coach. This is Albiero’s biggest U.S. appointment yet after serving as the head coach for the 2016 World Short Course Championships and an assistant for the 2017 World Championships.

A source told SwimSwam Wednesday that former Mission Viejo Nadadores head coach Bill Rose and University of Virginia head coach Tyler Fenwick would serve as the open water team head and assistant coaches, respectively.

The following coaches, listed with their non-Team USA affiliations, will make the trip:

View the full Pan Pacs roster announcement in the video below:

3
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Sakibomb25

I’m curious how come Greg Meehan wasn’t chosen… did he not qualify as a coach for Pan Pacs?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Buckeyeboy

I agree, and why is Chase Kreitler on staff? What has he done in two months at Cal to warrant this??

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
CraigH

Seriously. One would think that placing 5 swimmers on the team would be enough.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!