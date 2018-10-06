Pair Of World Records Highlights Final Night Of Budapest World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

The final session of the 2018 FINA World Cup stop in Budapest proved to be the fastest of the meet as records tumbled by the wayside with some incredible performances. The night featured two world records, two #2 swims of all-time, and some near misses on national records.

In terms of world records, we saw 38-year-old Nicholas Santos crack a nine-year-old mark in the men’s 50 fly, as he went 21.75 to get under Steffen Deibler‘s suited 2009 record of 21.80. He joins Deibler, Roland Schoeman and Chad Le Clos as the only men to have ever broken 22 seconds. You can read more about the record here.

Le Clos, who lost to Santos by .01 in Eindhoven, was over three-tenths back for 2nd this time in 22.11, and Japan’s Kosuke Matsui wasn’t too far off the Asian Record for 3rd in 22.62. The race as a whole was a fast one with all eight finalists sub-23.

A few events later we saw another record go by the wayside as Alia Atkinson of Jamaica lowered her own 50 breaststroke record in a time of 28.56, improving her previous mark of 28.64 from 2016. She has now been under 29 seconds on eight separate occasions, a feat only accomplished 14 times in history. You can read more about that record here.

Yuliya Efimova was the runner-up to Atkinson for the second straight night in 29.22, and American Molly Hannis (29.51) and Australian Emily Seebohm (29.96) were also under 30 seconds.

The other two standout swims came early on in the session, as Wang Jianjiahe of China came within a tenth of the 800 free world record in the second event of the night as she blasted a 7:59.44. That shattered her own junior world and Asian Records set in Eindhoven (8:03.86), and narrowly missed Mireia Belmonte‘s world record of 7:59.34. The 16-year-old Wang broke Belmonte’s 400 free record on the opening night of competition.

Just like in Eindhoven, Leah Smith (8:16.25) and Anna Egorova (8:22.24) took 2nd and 3rd, with Belmonte taking 5th in 8:24.58.

In the very next race Kelsi Dahlia exploded for a new American and World Cup Record in the women’s 100 fly, recording the 2nd-fastest swim in history with a 54.84. She came back on world record holder Sarah Sjostrom on the second 50 for the win to crush her previous AR of 55.21 set in Eindhoven. She took out Sjostrom’s World Cup Record of 54.91, also set in Eindhoven, and now owns the #2 swim ever behind Sjostrom’s 54.61 done in 2014.

Zhang Yufei of China took 3rd in 56.27.

OTHER EVENTS