Kelsi Dahlia Downs American SC 100 Fly Record With #2 Swim Of All-Time

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Kelsi Dahlia followed up her American Record breaking performance from Eindhoven in the women’s 100 fly by going one better on the final day of the stop in Budapest, lowering that record once again but also breaking the World Cup Record and winning the gold over world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

Dahlia, who went 55.21 in Eindhoven to break her 2016 American Record by .01, sat one-tenth back of Sjostrom at the halfway mark in 25.95, but charged home in 28.89 to run her down and snag gold in 54.84. She was nearly four-tenths under her previous American Record, and slipped under the World Cup Record set by Sjostrom in that Eindhoven race of 54.91.

Her swim stacks up as the 2nd-fastest performance in history, with Sjostrom’s 2014 world record of 54.61 the only time anyone has been faster. In fact, the 55-second barrier had only been dipped under once until last week, and now we’ve seen it done four times with Sjostrom doing so at back-to-back meets and Dahlia doing it here.

The Swede took 2nd in 54.96, and China’s Zhang Yufei was back in 3rd in 56.27.

Dahlia is the owner of all three SCM American butterfly records after winning a trio of silvers at the 2016 SC Worlds in Windsor, and had come very close to lowering the 50 and 200 marks at this meet as well. She placed 3rd in the 50 in 24.97, .03 outside of her record, and was less than half-second back of her 200 fly mark in 2:03.33 to also take 3rd.