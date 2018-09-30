Kelsi Dahlia Shaves .01 Off Own 100 Fly SCM American Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom stole the spotlight in the women’s 100m fly in Eindhoven tonight, producing just the 2nd sub-55 second outing in history. Sjostrom took gold on the final night of the Eindhoven World Cup stop in 54.91 for a new World Cup Record.

Finishing 2nd in the race, however, was America’s Kelsi Dahlia, who put up an impressive effort herself with a time of 55.21. That mark shaved .01 off of Dahlia’s (then Worrell’s) American Record of 55.22 set at the 2016 Short Course World Championships, which garnered her silver behind Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu.

Dahlia split 26.12/29.09 this evening to log her new American Record and maintain her spot owning the 9th fastest performance of all-time.

The former University of Louisville Cardinal owns 4 individual American Records, including this 100 SCM fly event, but also the SCM 50 fly (24.94) and 200 fly (2:02.89). Dahlia also owns the short course yards 100 butterfly American Record with a time of 49.43.