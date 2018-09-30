Jesse Puts Matches Supersuited Dutch 50 Fly National Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Although Dutch speedster Jesse Puts finished off the podium and in 4th place in the men’s 50m fly, the 24-year-old nabbed a new National Record in the event on the final night in Eindhoven.

Touching in 22.74, Puts tied the 50m fly Dutch National Record set by Bastiaan Tamminga way back in the supersuited era at the 2009 European Championships. With tonight’s effort, Puts shaved .10 off of previous personal best of 22.84 produced almost two years ago at the Dutch Open.

Puts made his mark on the international swimming scene by winning the 50m freestyle world title at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor.

Most recently, at the 2018 European Championships, Puts finished 6th in the 50m freestyle with a LCM time of 22.08. In the 50 LCM fly in Glasgow, he finished a disappointing 17th and out of the semi-finals, producing 23.81 in the sprint.