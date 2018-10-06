Nicholas Santos Breaks Suited World Record In Men’s SCM 50 Fly – 21.75

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Ageless wonder Nicholas Santos took another one of the vaunted super-suit era world records down in the men’s 50 fly at the 2018 FINA World Cup stop in Budapest, blasting a 21.75 to break Steffen Deibler‘s record of 21.80 that had stood for nearly nine years.

Santos, who is 38 years of age, had tied his South American Record from 2014 at the Eindhoven stop of the World Cup last week in 22.08, defeating Chad Le Clos by .01. Le Clos has been dominant on the circuit for the past number of years, especially in the fly events where he’s rarely been defeated.

Santos managed to do it for a second straight competition, ultimately beating the South African by over three-tenths of a second with Le Clos 2nd in 22.11.

With this record swim, he joins Deibler, Roland Schoeman and Le Clos as the only men to break 22 seconds in the event, with Le Clos the only man to ever do so on multiple occasions (three times). In total he owns six of the ten fastest performances of all-time.

All-Time Performances, Men’s SCM 50 Fly