Kyla Alexander Breaks Another Fa’amausili Record to Close NZ Champs

2018 NEW ZEALAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s backstrokers ruled the day to close the 2018 New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championships.

The event was led by a new personal best from Paige Flynn and two new Age Group Record swims from Kyla Alexander. Flynn swam 27.49 to win the event, which is her new best time.

Neither swimmer hit a FINA A standard for the meet, meaning that Flynn will have the right to the spot based on her B standard swim.

In the morning age group timed final, Alexander won the 17-18 race in 27.65. That broke the record of 27.73 set by Gabriele Fa’amausili at last year’s championship meet. Alexander actually beat Fa’amausili (who’s not swimming at this meet now that she’s attending college at the University of Georgia in the United States) when Fa’amausili broke that record: she was 27.71 last year to break the 16-year olds record.

In finals, Alexander undercut her mark again with a 27.60 for 2nd-place.

The other big record of the night was Caitlin Dean, who trains at Neptune under Lars Humer and alongside another age group freestyle phenom Erika Fairweather, who is competing at the Youth Olympic Games beginning this weekend. Dean swam a 16:25.17 in the 1500 free final, which was not only a new personal best by 33 seconds, but it broke the 18-year olds National Record of 16:31.23 by 6 seconds. The old mark was set by Samantha Lucie-Smith in 2010.

Other Day 5 Winners:

Daniel Hunter added the 100 free title to his resume with a 48.64 – beating out Sam Perry (49.26). Hunter already won the 50 free earlier in the meet.

added the 100 free title to his resume with a 48.64 – beating out (49.26). Hunter already won the 50 free earlier in the meet. Paige Flynn got the first of her two titles of the day in the 100 free in 54.13, joined with the aforementioned win in the 50 back later in the day.

got the first of her two titles of the day in the 100 free in 54.13, joined with the aforementioned win in the 50 back later in the day. Wilrich Coetzee won the men’s 200 fly in 1:55.84, topping the field by nearly 4 seconds. Australian Andrew Hemsworth took 2nd in 1:49.48, and Jeremy Tasker was 3rd in 1:59.83. That’s a ‘B’ cut for Coetzee, but was a second short of the ‘A’ cut.

won the men’s 200 fly in 1:55.84, topping the field by nearly 4 seconds. Australian took 2nd in 1:49.48, and was 3rd in 1:59.83. That’s a ‘B’ cut for Coetzee, but was a second short of the ‘A’ cut. Vanessa Ouwehand from St. Peter’s Swimming Club won the women’s 200 fly in 2:13.01.

from St. Peter’s Swimming Club won the women’s 200 fly in 2:13.01. Andrew Jeffcoat won the men’s 50 back in 24.19, beating Bradlee Ashby , who has been a star of the meet so far. Ashby had 7 individual titles at the meet coming into Saturday’s racing, including wins in the 100 and 200 backstroke, but the 19-year old Jeffcoat blocked his quest for an 8th.

won the men’s 50 back in 24.19, beating , who has been a star of the meet so far. Ashby had 7 individual titles at the meet coming into Saturday’s racing, including wins in the 100 and 200 backstroke, but the 19-year old Jeffcoat blocked his quest for an 8th. Quinton Hurley won the men’s 1500 free in 15:20.19.

won the men’s 1500 free in 15:20.19. United Swimming Club finished off their women’s team title by winning the 400 medley relay in 4:07.30, with a team made up entirely of 18 & unders.

North Shore Swimming Club won the men’s medley, with Ashby on the breaststroke leg and Coetzee on the fly leg, in 3:36.12. That was a 9-and-a-half second margin over the next closest team.

Final Team Standings

Top 5 per category

Women’s Open Top 5

United Swimming Club – 330 North Shore Swimming Club – 270 St. Peter’s Swimming Club – 261 Northwave Swim Club – 194 Evolution Aquatics Tauranga – 98

Men’s Open Top 5

North Shore Swimming Club – 650 Howick Pakuranga – 268 Capital Swim Club – 157 St. Peter’s Swimming Club – 120 Matamata Swim Club – 108

Combined Top 5

North Shore Swimming Club – 320 St. Peter’s Swimming Club – 381 United Swimming Club – 364 Howick Pakuranga – 286 Capital Swim Club – 253

Age Group Overall Team Scores