Wisconsin’s Torepe-Ormsby Becomes First Kiwi Man Under 22 Seconds In 50 Freestyle

2024 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

History was made on the final day of action at the 2024 New Zealand Swimming Championships.

Racing in the heats of the men’s 50m freestyle, 22-year-old Taiko Torepe-Ormsby became the first-ever man from New Zealand to dip under the 22-second barrier.

Torepe-Ormsby stopped the clock in a time of 21.86 to claim the top seed, with Michael Pickett earning the 2nd seed in 22.19 and newly-minted 100m free Olympic qualifier Cameron Gray posting 22.34 for 3rd.

Torepe-Ormsby’s outing registered a huge new lifetime best, wiping out his previous career-quickest result of 22.21 put up at the 2023 Central Zone North Championships in the U.S.

Although the University of Wisconsin athlete ultimately hit a slower 22.08 in the final, his prelims outing successfully cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 21.96 needed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

After his impressive performance, Torepe-Ormsby stated, “I’m lost for words, to be honest, I’ve dreamed about this moment for my whole life.

“I’ve been going fast the last couple of days, doing the sets my coach told me and I just can’t believe I got that Olympic time.” (1News)

Torepe-Ormsby finished 10th in the 50y free at this year’s NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, setting a new University of Wisconsin program record of 18.81. At the Big Ten Championships in February, he took the 50y free in 18.76 and earned runner-up status in the 100y free in 42.10.