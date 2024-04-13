16-Yr-Old Wieruszowski Lowers NZL 50 Breast National Record To 30.38

2024 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the final day of racing at the 2024 New Zealand Swimming Championships with the 5-day competition representing a prime opportunity for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games.

We’ll be providing a full day 5 recap shortly but in the meantime wanted to break the news that 16-year-old Monique Wieruszowski threw down another impressive performance to take the women’s 50m breast.

Entering this meet, the teen’s lifetime best and NZL national record stood at the 30.42 notched at December’s Queensland Championships.

Today at Hawke’s Bay, however, Wieruszowski shaved off another .04 to bring her record down to 30.38. That crushed tonight’s field, with the next-closest competitor represented by Helena Gasson who snagged silver over a second back in 32.03. Zyleika Pratt-Smith rounded out the podium in 33.49.

Teen Wieruszowski is the reigning World Junior Championships silver medalist in this 50m breast event. At that meet in Netanya, Israel, Wieruszowski clocked a time of 30.68 to finish behind champion Eneli Jefimova of Estonia.

Wieruszowski’s outing here checks her in among the top 10 performers in the world on the season.

Wieruszowski also raced in the Olympic event of the women’s 100m breast earlier in this competition. She took gold in the event with a time of 1:07.88, a mark .21 outside the national record of 1:07.67 she put on the books just last month at the Auckland Championships.

The World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time for the women’s 100m breast rests at 1:06.79.

New Zealand Olympic Qualifiers Through Day Four:

Notes: