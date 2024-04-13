Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Yr-Old Wieruszowski Lowers NZL 50 Breast National Record To 30.38

2024 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the final day of racing at the 2024 New Zealand Swimming Championships with the 5-day competition representing a prime opportunity for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games.

We’ll be providing a full day 5 recap shortly but in the meantime wanted to break the news that 16-year-old Monique Wieruszowski threw down another impressive performance to take the women’s 50m breast.

Entering this meet, the teen’s lifetime best and NZL national record stood at the 30.42 notched at December’s Queensland Championships.

Today at Hawke’s Bay, however, Wieruszowski shaved off another .04 to bring her record down to 30.38. That crushed tonight’s field, with the next-closest competitor represented by Helena Gasson who snagged silver over a second back in 32.03. Zyleika Pratt-Smith rounded out the podium in 33.49.

Teen Wieruszowski is the reigning World Junior Championships silver medalist in this 50m breast event. At that meet in Netanya, Israel, Wieruszowski clocked a time of 30.68 to finish behind champion Eneli Jefimova of Estonia.

Wieruszowski’s outing here checks her in among the top 10 performers in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Breast

RutaLTU
MEILUTYTE
02/18
29.40
2 Qianting
TANG		CHN29.5102/18
3Benedetta
PILATO 		ITA29.5811/30
4Tatjana
SCHOENMAKER		RSA30.0904/08
5Satomi
SUZUKI 		JPN30.1010/08
6 Lara
van NIEKERK		RSA30.1604/08
7Imogen
Clark		GBR30.2011/30
8 Eneli
JEFIMOVA		EST30.2310/08
9Siobhan
Haughey		SGP30.3610/15
9 Ida
HULKKO		FIN30.3602/17
View Top 51»

Wieruszowski also raced in the Olympic event of the women’s 100m breast earlier in this competition. She took gold in the event with a time of 1:07.88, a mark .21 outside the national record of 1:07.67 she put on the books just last month at the Auckland Championships.

The World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time for the women’s 100m breast rests at 1:06.79.

New Zealand Olympic Qualifiers Through Day Four:

Notes:

  • Events that were pre-qualified at the 2024 World Championships are italicized. Events qualified at this Olympic Trials meet are in bold.
  • Relay qualifiers are not yet included in the above roster, as they are not official.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!