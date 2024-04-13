Danielle Hill Clocks 50 Fly Irish Record At 2024 McCullagh International

2024 MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL

Thursday, April 11th – Sunday, April 14th

Aurora Complex, Bangor, Northern Ireland

LCM (50m)

The 2024 McCullagh International Meet in Ireland is in full swing and 24-year-old Danielle Hill has made her presence known across several events.

Racing on day 2 of the meet, Hill of Larne punched a new national record en route to winning the women’s 50m fly.

Hill stopped the clock at a lifetime best of 26.45 to get to the wall first, holding a healthy advantage over runner-up Ellen Walshe who settled for silver in 26.77. Jessica Calderbank earned bronze in 26.93.

Hill’s result overtook the previous Irish national standard of 26.62 Mona McSharry put on the books at the 2019 Irish Summer Championships to become the fastest women’s 50m butterflier ever from her nation.

Earlier in the competition, the 50m back also fell victim to Hill, with Hill notching 27.75 for gold. That performance fell just .06 outside the national record of 27.69 she established at the 2023 Ulster Championships.

Finally, Hill also snagged the victory in the women’s 50m free, clocking 25.20 to come within .05 of her national record of 25.15 set at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

