Do You Love Swimming? See 4,080 Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD OF AQUATICS

UWCSEA is looking for a Head of Aquatics to join its Dover Campus as soon as possible The United World College, Dover campus has a well established and successful aquatics programme. Supported by a 10 lane 50M and a learn-to-swim pool, the programme serves a team of 300 competitive swimmers and a Learn to Swim and recreational swim programme of 250 students.

HEAD OF AQUATICS

We are seeking high performing leaders for posts commencing in August 2023. To lead and oversee the development and performance of swimming across the whole school. Swimming is a key area of sporting success at Harrow Bangkok and students pathway through lesson provision, after school activity and Sports Academy will receive superb teaching and coaching, have ample opportunity to learn, love and develop water confidence whilst providing structures to compete at the highest level.

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING NUTRITION COMPANY SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

Applicant must be a quick learner, possess strong creative writing and communication skills, and have a working knowledge of Social media platforms. Work Experience, Nutritional knowledge and both a swimming and web design backgrounds a plus.

GROWN-UP SWIMMING LEAGUE DIRECTOR JOB REQ

Grown-Up Swimming is looking for league directors to be the boots on the ground for the next Swim League in the following cities: Austin, Dallas/Ft Worth, Richmond, South Florida, Tampa, Philadelphia, Chicago, and many more.

HEAD SITE COACH

The Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee has an immediate opening for a full-time Head Site Coach at its Kingsport, TN, location. The site coach will answer directly to the Barracuda Swim Club head coach.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Palm Desert Swim Club is seeking an inspiring and energetic assistant age group coach(es) with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support the club’s membership and established coaching staff.

HEAD COACH

The selected applicant will be responsible for daily operations of the year-round competitive swim program and report to the Board.

MADISON SWIMMING ASSOCIATION HEAD COACH

Madison Swimming Association (MSA) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Swim Coach position. MSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization overseen by a member elected Board of Directors and has been serving the North Alabama Community for over 30 years.

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING NUTRITION COMPANY SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

International Swimming Nutrition Company is looking for someone to work closely and directly with the owner

THE BOLLES SCHOOL SEEKS SWIM CAMP COUNSELOR, SWIM COACH

The Bolles Swim Camp is an annual boarding camp held on the Bolles School campus in Jacksonville, Florida. The camp provides an opportunity for swimmers to experience the rigorous training, technical coaching, and student life at the Bolles School.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

Faculty responsibilities include the coaching responsibilities in diving under the direction of the athletic director and division dean and assessment of learning outcomes to improve teaching and learning in achieving El Camino College’s mission of institutional effectiveness, quality educational programs, and vibrant student support services.

HEAD COACH

Southern Georgia Aquatic Foundation is a nonprofit parent-led organization established to govern the swim club Southern Eagle Aquatics.

AQUATICS MANAGER

Are you interested in joining our team here in beautiful Sunriver Oregon? We are seeking a full time Aquatics Manager to bring their A-game to central Oregon. We operate a year round indoor pool as well as 4 seasonal outdoor recreational pools including 2 water slides!

ALTO SWIM CLUB – DEVELOPMENTAL TEAM DIRECTOR

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

COACHING AND TEACHING OPPORTUNITIES WITH DST!

Delaware Swim Team (DST) has a long history of, and national reputation for, excellence. Serving athletes at all levels, from first-time swimmers to the highest National-level competitors, we have a comprehensive program perfect for coaches of all experience levels.

LIFEGUARD (GREENPOINT YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR/AGE GROUP COACH

Established in 1926 by Arthur Gulliver in Coconut Grove, Gulliver was likened to the prestigious academies of the northeast and initially attracted families who wintered in Florida. In late 1953, Marian Krutulis purchased the school. A pioneer in education, Mrs. Krutulis envisioned Gulliver as a grand home where both students and teachers would feel part of a caring, inspiring family of learners.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL PHUKET SEEKS HIGH PERFORMANCE SWIMMING COACH

The British International School, Phuket is an English-medium, co-educational, day and boarding school, established in 1996. The 44 acre campus includes eight boarding houses, primary and secondary schools, and sports facilities including swimming pools, tennis courts, football pitches, and golf centre.

HEAD SWIM COACH/TENNIS AND AQUATIC CENTER MANAGER TAMPA, FLORIDA

Carrollwood Village Swim Team Head Swim Coach/Carrollwood Country Club Tennis and Aquatic Center Director. This position has 2 roles, making it a full-time position with dual reporting and job functions.

DIRECTOR OF WATERFRONT

The Lake Sunapee Yacht Club is currently searching for a talented individual and experienced instructor to manage and run our swimming program. This is your chance to become part of a great community on the shores of beautiful Lake Sunapee, NH The Director of Waterfront will be in charge of a swimming program that hosts approximately 40-50 students beginning at the young age of 3 to teens, with additional opportunity for adult and private lessons.

DIVING COACH

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Diving Coach for the men’s and women’s diving team to assist the head swimming and diving coach to develop, promote and supervise all facets of the diving program

PART-TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH AT ALLEGHENY NORTH SWIM CLUB

Allegheny North Swim Club is seeking an inspiring and energetic assistant age group coach with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support the club’s membership and established coaching staff.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS TEAM SALES MANAGER

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

DIRECTOR OF PERFORMANCE SWIM COACH

Guelph Marlins Aquatic Club is seeking a Full Time Director of Performance Swim Coach. GMAC is a Non Profit swim club that has between 500-1000 swimmers across our Learn to Swim, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT MANAGER

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

ASSISTANT COACH

Our mission is to equip young athletes with the work ethic and skills needed to become leaders in and out of the pool through focused and dedicated coaching while in a safe and supportive environment.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Mercer Island Beach Club (MIBC) is seeking a full-time Aquatics Director to join the team providing leadership and management of Aquatic programs and pool operations.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

Smith’s unique graduate program in Exercise and Sport Studies (ESS) prepares individuals to coach collegiate teams. Responsibilities of coaching include, but are not limited to: assisting the head coach with recruiting, managing social media accounts, practice planning, directing skill development, and film breakdown.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The St. Croix Dolphins swim team is located on the beautiful island of St Croix, in the US Virgin Islands. The Head Coach will lead the year-round competitive swim team with a rich history of representing the USVI in local, international, and Olympic competitions dating back to 1972.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH AND SITE DIRECTOR

The Kansas City Blazers, located in Johnson County, Kansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Age Group Coach and Site Director. This position reports to the Head Coach. A successful applicant would lead the one of our Age Group Programs across all sites, as well as being a site director of one of our sites overseeing multiple groups.

SCHOOLWIDE AQUATICS COORDINATOR & PART-TIME E.S. PE TEACHER (SWIM)

Singapore American School is seeking to employ an inspirational, organized, and enthusiastic Aquatics Coordinator to lead the school swimming program, manage our multiple aquatics facilities, and liaise with the physical education (PE) team to deliver the PE swimming program. SAS currently operates three swimming pools (a 15mX10m learn-to-swim pool, a 25mX12m training pool, and a 25mX20m competition pool) with one additional 50mX25m long-course pool soon to be completed.

HEAD SWIM COACH- BLUE DEVIL SWIM CLUB

The Blue Devil Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Coach position.

HEAD AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT COACH

Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Head Age Group Development Coach to begin in April 2023.

AGE GROUP COACH (FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME)

Under the supervision of the Head Coach (HC), the Lead Age Group Coach (Lead Coach) is responsible for developing, organizing, and implementing a high quality training and education program to meet the needs of the assigned groups of the BAC Age Group Swim Team.

HEAD COACH

The Loveland Swim Club (LSC) is a nationally competitive team that trains over 200 swimmers year-round from the developmental level to elite athletes across three facilities in Loveland,CO.

LIFEGUARD I (NEW LIFEGUARDS)

Under direct supervision, you will perform general lifeguard functions at a District aquatic facility. You may be called upon to teach aquatic and safety programs to youth and the general public, and do other work as required.

HEAD COACH

Energetic Coach that is great with Coaching all levels of swimmers. Must be able to build new team up from the ground up.

