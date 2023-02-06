No. 2 USC Women’s Water Polo Beats UCLA 10-8 In OT To Win Triton Invite Title

Courtesy: USC Athletics

LA JOLLA, CALIF. — The No. 2 USC women’s water polo team upended No. 3 UCLA by silencing the Bruins for almost 10 minutes while making a comeback push to win it in overtime 10-8 and claim the Triton Invitational championship today in La Jolla, Calif.

A 5-meter penalty shot had UCLA up 8-6 early in the fourth period, but that would be the last time the Bruins would break through. Mireia Guiral tugged the Trojans within one with a score from the post to make it 8-7, and then — after some stingy USC defense — Grace Tehaney locked it even for the first time since the second period with a crosscage blast that knotted it at 8-8 with 2:35 left in the fourth. UCLA’s look at a regulation winner was off the mark, bringing up overtime for the crosstown rivals.

Neither team was able to get to the back of the net in the first three-minute OT frame as the USC defense continued to squelch the Bruins. After another minute of scoreless play to open the second overtime stretch, USC earned its first lead since the first period when Paige Hauschild found the far corner to go up 9-8. In the last minute, Tilly Kearns earned a 6-on-5 for the Trojans and would finish off the possession to make it 10-8 USC with 48 ticks to go. The Trojan defense remained resolute, leaving the Bruins scoreless for the final 9:30 of the game to emerge as the Triton Invitational champions with the 10-8 overtime victory.

NEXT:

USC has a break in competition next week before setting up for its home opener against UC Irvine on Feb. 18.

TRITON INVITATIONAL