Noah Williams Wins Platform Thriller On Final Night of British National Diving Cup

The crowd at the Royal Commonwealth Pool were then treated to the highest-scoring dives of the entire competition towards the end of the event, with Kothari and Williams both excelling in their Forward 4 ½ Somersaults Tuck (109C) as they battled for the gold.

Kothari’s attempt on the penultimate round gave him the highest individual score of the entire competition (98.05), which was greeted with thunderous applause from the crowd to put him six points behind Williams with one round to go.

The final round provided an absolute spectacle. Noah, with the expectation of a huge dive to deliver, went just under Kothari’s best as his 94.35 points – including a score of 10 from one judge – laid down the challenge of Kyle requiring more than 100 points to secure the win.

Tried as he might, Kothari’s Back 2 ½ Somersaults 2 ½ Twists Pike (5255B) gave him an outstanding but not-quite-enough 93.60 points, as he finished on 476.00 to Williams’ 482.95.

World Junior medallist Robbie Lee (Southampton Diving Academy), meanwhile, put in some impressive dives of his own to take the bronze medal on 418.90 points, including an Inward 3 ½ Somersaults Tuck (407C) which scored him 81.60 points. His overall tally also earned him the junior title after a hugely promising display.

Earlier in the day, City of Sheffield Diving Club’s Yasmin Harper took the final women’s title of the competition, as she overcame strong opposition from Katherine Torrance (City of Leeds) to take gold in the Women’s 3m Springboard final.