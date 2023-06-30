Carson Foster: “I swim my best races when I’m next to Leon”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
After taking a win in the 400 IM in Indy, Carson Foster was asked about what will be waiting for him in Fukuoka: Leon Marchand, the reigning world champion. Foster is no stranger to racing Marchand and divulges that he actually enjoys the challenge of racing him (in the long course pool).