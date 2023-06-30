Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster: “I swim my best races when I’m next to Leon”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After taking a win in the 400 IM in Indy, Carson Foster was asked about what will be waiting for him in Fukuoka: Leon Marchand, the reigning world champion. Foster is no stranger to racing Marchand and divulges that he actually enjoys the challenge of racing him (in the long course pool).

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!