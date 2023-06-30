Torri Huske on 56.1 100 Fly: “I think that it’s a good starting point”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After missing out on her first two opportunities to qualify for the world champs team in individual events, world champion Torri Huske reminded fans why she should still be considered a medal favorite, touching first in the 100 fly in 56.1. The Stanford sophomore discusses just finishing up a very demanding academic quarter on the farm, with hopes of getting more recovery in leading into Fukuoka now that school is over.