2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelim Start Lists

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelim Start Lists

The prelim relay lineups for both the men’s and women’s medley relays have been published. Last year, Team USA walked away victorious for both the men’s and women’s relay.

The only swimmer returning from the golden Fukuoka team is Nic Fink, who has had a great meet here in Doha. He won gold in the 100 breast and added bronze in both the 50 and 200 breasts. Ryan Murphy, Dare Rose, and Jack Alexy, the other swimmers on the winning relay, have opted to skip this Doha meet.

There is a fairly clear path for the American men to defend their title, as Hunter Armstrong won the 100 back earlier in the meet, Fink did the same in the 100 breast, Zach Harting made the final of the 100 fly, and Matt King has split 47 on freestyle relays.

The path for the women is much less clear as the Americans have pulled out of the event. Claire Curzan (back), Piper Enge (breast), Kate Douglass (fly), and Addison Sauickie (free) would’ve been the probable lineup, but Douglass has not raced fly here in Doha and both Enge and Douglass will have doubles this evening. Australia, Sweden, Canada, and the Netherlands all seem to have chances in this one, with Australia looking like the favorite if Abbey Harkin can split somewhere in the 1:08-low range on the breast leg once finals roll around.

Other Lineup Notes

Full Lineups

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Heat 1:

Lane 3 – Bulgaria (Levterov, Epitropov, Miladinov, Bratanov)

Lane 4 – Netherlands (Van Westering, Corbeau, Korstanje, Pijnenburg)

Lane 5 – Serbia (Stjepanovic, Zivanovic, Matic, Barna)

Heat 2:

Lane 0 – Thailand (Thammananthachote, Kaewsriyong, Wongcharoen, Kanteemool)

Lane 1 – Mexico (Camacho Salgado, De Lara Ojeda, Iga, Dupont Cabrera)

Lane 2 – Hungary (Jaszo, Sos, Marton, Nemeth)

Lane 3 – Japan (Kato, Hiroshima, Hormura, Abe)

Lane 4 – United States (Aikins, Foster, Casas, Hobson)

Lane 5 – Korea (Lee, Choi, Yang, Hwang)

Lane 6 – Austria (Reitshammer, Bayer, Bucher, Gigler)

Lane 7 – Spain (Gonzalez, Coll Marti, Molla Yanes, De Celis Montalban)

Lane 8 – Kazakhstan (Popov, Kozhakhmetov, Skazobtsov, Mussin)

Lane 9 – Greece (Makrygiannis, Aspougalis, Stamou, Bilas)

Heat 3:

Lane 0 – South Africa (Coetze, Randle, Le Clos, Jimmie)

Lane 1 – Portugal (Lopes, Robalo Quintas, Matos Ribeiro, Nascimento)

Lane 2 – Poland (Masiuk, Kalusowski, Majerski, Sieradzki)

Lane 3 – Canada (Tierney, Dergousoff, Knox, Acevedo)

Lane 4 – China (Xu, Dong, Wang, Ji)

Lane 5 – Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Taylor, Cartwright)

Lane 6 – Italy (Lamberti, Viberti, Burdisso, Miressi)

Lane 7 – Ireland (Ferguson, Greene, McCusker, Ryan)

Lane 8 – Sweden (DNS)

Lane 9 – Vietnam (Tran, Pham, Nguyen, Ngo)

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Heat 1:

Lane 3 – Slovenia (Segel, Vovk, Sekuti, Klancar)

Lane 4 – Hungary (Komoroczy, Bekesi, Ugrai, Senanszky)

Lane 5 – Slovakia (DNS)

Heat 2:

Lane 0 – Kazakhstan (Ignatova, Pchelintseva, Spodarenko, Taszhanova)

Lane 1 – Mexico (Sansores, Rodriguez, Mata Cocco, Revilak)

Lane 2 – Spain (Weiler Sastre, Ruiz, Juste Sanchez, Daza Garcia)

Lane 3 – Netherlands (Toussaint, Schouten, De Waard, Busch)

Lane 4 – Australia (Barclay, Harkin, Perkins, Throssell)

Lane 5 – China (Sun, Yang, Yu, Ai)

Lane 6 – Poland (Piskorska, Sztandera, Peda, Fiedkiewicz)

Lane 7 – Greece (Drakou, Kontogeorgou, Ntountounaki, Drasidou)

Lane 8 – Portugal (Rebelo, Pinho Rodrigues, Pacheco Cunha, Soares Martins)

Lane 9 – Lithuania (DNS)

Heat 3: