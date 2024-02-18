Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Worlds Day 8 Prelim Relay Lineups: U.S. Women Pull Out of 4×100 Medley Relay

Comments: 2

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelim Start Lists

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelim Start Lists

The prelim relay lineups for both the men’s and women’s medley relays have been published. Last year, Team USA walked away victorious for both the men’s and women’s relay.

The only swimmer returning from the golden Fukuoka team is Nic Fink, who has had a great meet here in Doha. He won gold in the 100 breast and added bronze in both the 50 and 200 breasts. Ryan Murphy, Dare Rose, and Jack Alexy, the other swimmers on the winning relay, have opted to skip this Doha meet.

There is a fairly clear path for the American men to defend their title, as Hunter Armstrong won the 100 back earlier in the meet, Fink did the same in the 100 breast, Zach Harting made the final of the 100 fly, and Matt King has split 47 on freestyle relays.

The path for the women is much less clear as the Americans have pulled out of the event. Claire Curzan (back), Piper Enge (breast), Kate Douglass (fly), and Addison Sauickie (free) would’ve been the probable lineup, but Douglass has not raced fly here in Doha and both Enge and Douglass will have doubles this evening. Australia, Sweden, Canada, and the Netherlands all seem to have chances in this one, with Australia looking like the favorite if Abbey Harkin can split somewhere in the 1:08-low range on the breast leg once finals roll around.

Other Lineup Notes

Full Lineups

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Heat 1:

  • Lane 3 – Bulgaria (Levterov, Epitropov, Miladinov, Bratanov)
  • Lane 4 – Netherlands (Van Westering, Corbeau, Korstanje, Pijnenburg)
  • Lane 5 – Serbia (Stjepanovic, Zivanovic, Matic, Barna)

Heat 2:

  • Lane 0 – Thailand (Thammananthachote, Kaewsriyong, Wongcharoen, Kanteemool)
  • Lane 1 – Mexico (Camacho Salgado, De Lara Ojeda, Iga, Dupont Cabrera)
  • Lane 2 – Hungary (Jaszo, Sos, Marton, Nemeth)
  • Lane 3 – Japan (Kato, Hiroshima, Hormura, Abe)
  • Lane 4 – United States (Aikins, Foster, Casas, Hobson)
  • Lane 5 – Korea (Lee, Choi, Yang, Hwang)
  • Lane 6 – Austria (Reitshammer, Bayer, Bucher, Gigler)
  • Lane 7 – Spain (Gonzalez, Coll Marti, Molla Yanes, De Celis Montalban)
  • Lane 8 – Kazakhstan (Popov, Kozhakhmetov, Skazobtsov, Mussin)
  • Lane 9 – Greece (Makrygiannis, Aspougalis, Stamou, Bilas)

Heat 3:

  • Lane 0 – South Africa (Coetze, Randle, Le Clos, Jimmie)
  • Lane 1 – Portugal (Lopes, Robalo Quintas, Matos Ribeiro, Nascimento)
  • Lane 2 – Poland (Masiuk, Kalusowski, Majerski, Sieradzki)
  • Lane 3 – Canada (Tierney, Dergousoff, Knox, Acevedo)
  • Lane 4 – China (Xu, Dong, Wang, Ji)
  • Lane 5 – Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Taylor, Cartwright)
  • Lane 6 – Italy (Lamberti, Viberti, Burdisso, Miressi)
  • Lane 7 – Ireland (Ferguson, Greene, McCusker, Ryan)
  • Lane 8 – Sweden (DNS)
  • Lane 9 – Vietnam (Tran, Pham, Nguyen, Ngo)

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay 

Heat 1:

  • Lane 3 – Slovenia (Segel, Vovk, Sekuti, Klancar)
  • Lane 4 – Hungary (Komoroczy, Bekesi, Ugrai, Senanszky)
  • Lane 5 – Slovakia (DNS)

Heat 2:

  • Lane 0 – Kazakhstan (Ignatova, Pchelintseva, Spodarenko, Taszhanova)
  • Lane 1 – Mexico (Sansores, Rodriguez, Mata Cocco, Revilak)
  • Lane 2 – Spain (Weiler Sastre, Ruiz, Juste Sanchez, Daza Garcia)
  • Lane 3 – Netherlands (Toussaint, Schouten, De Waard, Busch)
  • Lane 4 – Australia (Barclay, Harkin, Perkins, Throssell)
  • Lane 5 – China (Sun, Yang, Yu, Ai)
  • Lane 6 – Poland (Piskorska, Sztandera, Peda, Fiedkiewicz)
  • Lane 7 – Greece (Drakou, Kontogeorgou, Ntountounaki, Drasidou)
  • Lane 8 – Portugal (Rebelo, Pinho Rodrigues, Pacheco Cunha, Soares Martins)
  • Lane 9 – Lithuania (DNS)

Heat 3:

  • Lane 0 – Philippines (Salvino, Dela Cruz, Alkhaldi, Sanchez)
  • Lane 1 – South Africa (Drakopoulos, Van Niekerk, Gallagher, Chelius)
  • Lane 2 – Italy (Pasquino, Castiglioni, Cocconcelli, Tarantino)
  • Lane 3 – Sweden (Rosvall, S. Hansson, L. Hansson, Coleman)
  • Lane 4 – United States (DNS)
  • Lane 5 – Canada (Wilm, Pickrem, Smith, Savard)
  • Lane 6 – Korea (Song, Moon, Kim, Hur)
  • Lane 7 – Hong Kong (Au, Haughey, Kan, Tam)
  • Lane 8 – Singapore (Levenia Sim, Letitia Sim, Jing Quah, Ting Quah)
  • Lane 9 – Chinese Raipei (Wu, Lin, Gwinn, Huang)

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
1 hour ago

Will China make the final with a 57 backstroker? Maybe should’ve used Wang Haoyu in the heats.

2
0
Reply
Tencor
1 hour ago

“The path for the women is much less clear as the Americans have pulled out of the event.”

I laughed

6
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!