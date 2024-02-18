2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelim Start Lists
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Prelim Start Lists
The prelim relay lineups for both the men’s and women’s medley relays have been published. Last year, Team USA walked away victorious for both the men’s and women’s relay.
The only swimmer returning from the golden Fukuoka team is Nic Fink, who has had a great meet here in Doha. He won gold in the 100 breast and added bronze in both the 50 and 200 breasts. Ryan Murphy, Dare Rose, and Jack Alexy, the other swimmers on the winning relay, have opted to skip this Doha meet.
There is a fairly clear path for the American men to defend their title, as Hunter Armstrong won the 100 back earlier in the meet, Fink did the same in the 100 breast, Zach Harting made the final of the 100 fly, and Matt King has split 47 on freestyle relays.
The path for the women is much less clear as the Americans have pulled out of the event. Claire Curzan (back), Piper Enge (breast), Kate Douglass (fly), and Addison Sauickie (free) would’ve been the probable lineup, but Douglass has not raced fly here in Doha and both Enge and Douglass will have doubles this evening. Australia, Sweden, Canada, and the Netherlands all seem to have chances in this one, with Australia looking like the favorite if Abbey Harkin can split somewhere in the 1:08-low range on the breast leg once finals roll around.
Other Lineup Notes
- The Australian men are going with Bradley Woodward (back), Sam Williamson (breast), Kai Taylor (fly), and Jack Cartwright (free) this morning. Taylor is the question mark here, as he is a 100/200 free specialist. This will probably be the same lineup used in tonight’s final, assuming they safely qualify.
- China will have a good shot for the podium tonight, but they seem to be missing a backstroker. They are going with Xu Yifan on the back leg this morning, and he owns a best time in the 57-second range. An option they may consider for the final, if they can even qualify, is freestyler Wang Haoyu, who posted a time of 55.74 back in 2021.
- Watch for Team Netherlands in heat one of three in the men’s medley relay. Their quartet of Kai Van Westering, Caspar Corbeau, Nyls Korstanje, and Stan Pijnenburg are seeded outside the top 16, but could very well finish in the top 3 this morning.
- The Australian women submitted a prelim lineup of Jaclyn Barclay (back), Abbey Harkin (breast), Alexandria Perkins (fly), and Brianna Throssell (free). Throssell will probably pivot to the fly leg tonight, with Shayna Jack taking over freestyle duties. Also look for Iona Anderson to be substituted in on the backstroke leg.
- Team Netherlands are going with Kira Toussaint, Tes Schouten, Maaike De Waard, and Kim Busch for their women’s relay. Freestyler Marrit Steenbergen is likely to join the squad tonight if they qualify, which creates podium potential.
- The Swedish women are slated to go with Hanna Rosvall (back), Sophie Hansson (breast), Louise Hansson (fly), and Michelle Coleman (free). Sarah Sjostrom has the 50 free final tonight, but if she makes herself available for the finals relay, could make things interesting.
Full Lineups
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
Heat 1:
- Lane 3 – Bulgaria (Levterov, Epitropov, Miladinov, Bratanov)
- Lane 4 – Netherlands (Van Westering, Corbeau, Korstanje, Pijnenburg)
- Lane 5 – Serbia (Stjepanovic, Zivanovic, Matic, Barna)
Heat 2:
- Lane 0 – Thailand (Thammananthachote, Kaewsriyong, Wongcharoen, Kanteemool)
- Lane 1 – Mexico (Camacho Salgado, De Lara Ojeda, Iga, Dupont Cabrera)
- Lane 2 – Hungary (Jaszo, Sos, Marton, Nemeth)
- Lane 3 – Japan (Kato, Hiroshima, Hormura, Abe)
- Lane 4 – United States (Aikins, Foster, Casas, Hobson)
- Lane 5 – Korea (Lee, Choi, Yang, Hwang)
- Lane 6 – Austria (Reitshammer, Bayer, Bucher, Gigler)
- Lane 7 – Spain (Gonzalez, Coll Marti, Molla Yanes, De Celis Montalban)
- Lane 8 – Kazakhstan (Popov, Kozhakhmetov, Skazobtsov, Mussin)
- Lane 9 – Greece (Makrygiannis, Aspougalis, Stamou, Bilas)
Heat 3:
- Lane 0 – South Africa (Coetze, Randle, Le Clos, Jimmie)
- Lane 1 – Portugal (Lopes, Robalo Quintas, Matos Ribeiro, Nascimento)
- Lane 2 – Poland (Masiuk, Kalusowski, Majerski, Sieradzki)
- Lane 3 – Canada (Tierney, Dergousoff, Knox, Acevedo)
- Lane 4 – China (Xu, Dong, Wang, Ji)
- Lane 5 – Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Taylor, Cartwright)
- Lane 6 – Italy (Lamberti, Viberti, Burdisso, Miressi)
- Lane 7 – Ireland (Ferguson, Greene, McCusker, Ryan)
- Lane 8 – Sweden (DNS)
- Lane 9 – Vietnam (Tran, Pham, Nguyen, Ngo)
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
Heat 1:
- Lane 3 – Slovenia (Segel, Vovk, Sekuti, Klancar)
- Lane 4 – Hungary (Komoroczy, Bekesi, Ugrai, Senanszky)
- Lane 5 – Slovakia (DNS)
Heat 2:
- Lane 0 – Kazakhstan (Ignatova, Pchelintseva, Spodarenko, Taszhanova)
- Lane 1 – Mexico (Sansores, Rodriguez, Mata Cocco, Revilak)
- Lane 2 – Spain (Weiler Sastre, Ruiz, Juste Sanchez, Daza Garcia)
- Lane 3 – Netherlands (Toussaint, Schouten, De Waard, Busch)
- Lane 4 – Australia (Barclay, Harkin, Perkins, Throssell)
- Lane 5 – China (Sun, Yang, Yu, Ai)
- Lane 6 – Poland (Piskorska, Sztandera, Peda, Fiedkiewicz)
- Lane 7 – Greece (Drakou, Kontogeorgou, Ntountounaki, Drasidou)
- Lane 8 – Portugal (Rebelo, Pinho Rodrigues, Pacheco Cunha, Soares Martins)
- Lane 9 – Lithuania (DNS)
Heat 3:
- Lane 0 – Philippines (Salvino, Dela Cruz, Alkhaldi, Sanchez)
- Lane 1 – South Africa (Drakopoulos, Van Niekerk, Gallagher, Chelius)
- Lane 2 – Italy (Pasquino, Castiglioni, Cocconcelli, Tarantino)
- Lane 3 – Sweden (Rosvall, S. Hansson, L. Hansson, Coleman)
- Lane 4 – United States (DNS)
- Lane 5 – Canada (Wilm, Pickrem, Smith, Savard)
- Lane 6 – Korea (Song, Moon, Kim, Hur)
- Lane 7 – Hong Kong (Au, Haughey, Kan, Tam)
- Lane 8 – Singapore (Levenia Sim, Letitia Sim, Jing Quah, Ting Quah)
- Lane 9 – Chinese Raipei (Wu, Lin, Gwinn, Huang)
