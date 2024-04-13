2024 PSS San Antonio Day 4 Prelims Scratches: Michael Andrew Goes Full Focus on 50 Free

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The concluding prelims session of the San Antonio stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is lined up for the heats of the women’s and men’s 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, 50 free, as well as 800 free heats later in the afternoon (start time 3:30pm Central Time).

Olympian Michael Andrew has scratched both the men’s 100 back, where he was seeded 10th, and men’s 200 IM, seeded 12th. Instead, he will go full focus on his signature event, the 50 free. Yesterday, Andrew placed 26th in the 100 fly following a 1st- to 4th-place the day prior in the prelims/finals of the 100 breast. He is currently seeded second in the event behind top seed Gator’s Caeleb Dressel, who won the 100 fly yesterday.

Although initially signed up for the women’s 200 IM, freestyle ace Katie Ledecky has decided not to swim her 11th seed in that event. She will go for her known signature event, the 800 free, where she’s the top seed. Previously, Ledecky easily won the 400 free, but then took a valiant second place in the 200 free yesterday. Fellow Olympian Catie DeLoof also scratched her 9th seed for the women’s 100 back to focus on her identical position in the 50 free. In the 100 free, DeLoof maintained her 7th-place position in both prelims and finals.

Meanwhile, Texas’ Anna Elendt will not contest her 6th seed in the women’s 200 breast. This is following a 2nd- to 5th-place drop in prelims/finals of the 100 breast. Leah Smith has also completely scratched out of Saturday’s prelims heats. Previously, Smith placed 22nd in the 200 free with a five-second gain from her 7th seed.

The cloudiness of unknown no-shows following scratches makes one question if other multi-event swimmers will contest all their prelims events into finals, or if they will even swim in finals. Currently, Leon Marchand is set to swim his top seeds in the men’s 200 breast and 200 IM. So far, Marchand has won the 200 fly and 400 IM, both on separate days.

Likewise, the versatile Kate Douglass is expected to swim her unique 200 breast/50 free double this morning. Douglass previously swam the 100 free/breast double, where she placed 2nd and 6th respectively in each event’s finals. Yesterday, however, Douglass added 3.62s in the 100 fly to place 14th in prelims and scratch out of finals.

