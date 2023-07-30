2023 World Championships: Night 8 Finals Preview

Night 8 Heat Sheets

Last one fast one. Ok, fast in the pool but not necessarily fastest (least amount of time) session. That’s ok though, who wouldn’t want to have an action-packed final night.

Night 8 Events:

Men’s 50 Back Final

Women’s 50 breast final

Men’s 1500 free final

Women’s 50 free final

Women’s 400 IM final

Men’s 4×100 medley relay final

Women’s 4×100 medley relay final

Some splash and dashes will kick off the night. Defending World Champion Justin Ress of the US enters as the top seed. Next to him will be Jiayu Xu of China who was just off of the podium in the 100 back earlier this week. On the other side of Ress will be fellow American Hunter Armstrong who was second behind Ress last year.

After tying the World Record in semifinals, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte is the favorite coming into the final. In addition to her World Record swim, Meilutyte also won the 100 breaststroke in commanding fashion earlier this week. She also is the defending champion in the event. Lilly King (USA) will be next to Meilutyte tonight and will look to be back on the podium after a seventh place finish in the event last year.

Bobby Finke comes in with the fastest time from yesterday’s prelims in the men’s 1500 free. Finke enters the final as the highest returner as last year’s champion Gregorio Paltrinieri returned home. Daniel Wiffen of Ireland was not far off of Finke’s time in prelims and will look to challenge him. After winning the 800 earlier in the meet, Ahmed Hafnaoui is one to watch out for as the third seed.

Back to a splash and dash, the women’s 50 free will be led by Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem. Sjoestroem already broke her own world record in semifinals and will look to go even faster tonight. Shayna Jack of Australia will be next to Sjoestroem and will look to capture an individual medal after already picking up a medal haul for the Australian relays.

After just missing the 200 IM podium earlier this week, Jenna Forrester will look to capture an individual medal in the 400 IM after swimming the fastest time of the morning. World Record holder Summer McIntosh swam the second fastest time this morning and will look to add another individual medal this week.

The US men led prelims of the 4×100 medley relay by over a second and will look to rotate some of their swimmers. The US is the defending Olympic Champions in the event. Last year’s World Champions Italy will not be in the final tonight after swimming the ninth fastest time in prelims. France swam the second fastest time in prelims.

The Canadian women led the way in the 4×100 medley relay posting the top time by a few tenths. The US women were second and will most likely to a lineup change tonight.