2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Today is the 4th and final day of racing in Knoxville. This morning’s events include the prelims of the 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free. The timed finals of the 1500 are also today, with the slower heats being swam this afternoon and the fastest heats swimming with finals.

Leah Smith comes in as the top seed in the 200 IM on the women’s side, while Kieran Smith headlines the men’s event. Regan Smith is also on the heat sheet this morning for the 200 IM (and 100 free), after she scratched finals on Thursday and all of Friday due to food poisoning/stomach bug.

Kylie Masse will look to complete her sweep of the backstroke events today with the 200 back, as she already has won both the 50 and 100 back in Knoxville. Meanwhile in the men’s event, Ryan Murphy comes in as the top seed by about two seconds over teenager Daniel Diehl.

After picking up 3rd in the 50 free yesterday, Simone Manuel will compete in her 2nd event of the meet with the 100 free today. Abbey Weitzeil, who has had a great meet so far, enters as the top seed in that event, which also features Erika Brown and Natalie Hinds.

Similar to other sprint events so far at this meet, the men’s 100 free is a good mix of pros and college swimmers with Bjorn Seeliger, Ryan Held, Andrej Barna, and Jack Alexy all entered.

WOMEN’S 200 IM — PRELIMS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:08.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84 – Alex Walsh (2022)

MEN’S 200 IM — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith , USA (2019)

, USA (2019) World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith , USA (2019)

, USA (2019) American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 2:05.08 – Phoebe Bacon (2022)

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

American Record: 29.40 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 29.62 – Lilly King (2018)

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

American Record: 26.45 – Nic Fink (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 26.52 – Michael Andrew (2022)

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS