Regan Smith Says Scratches Due to “Stomach Bug/Food Poisoning”

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith says she’s dealing with “a stomach bug/food poisoning” that kept her out of two A-finals on Thursday night and two prelims races on Friday morning.

After missing the 200 freestyle and 50 backstroke A-finals on Thursday as well as the 200 butterfly and 400 free prelims on Friday morning, Smith posted an update on her Instagram story.

“Popping in to say I came down with a stomach bug/food poisoning after prelims yesterday,” Smith wrote on Friday. “Taking it day by day.”

Smith was the top seed in 200 fly and the No. 26 seed in the 400 free on Friday. Her status remains up in the air for the 200 IM and 100 free on Saturday, where the 20-year-old American is seeded 10th and 14th, respectively.