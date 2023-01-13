Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Clement Secchi and Drew Kibler Scratch 100 Back

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Only 2 swimmers have scratched from the A and B finals for night 3 finals in Knoxville. Both scratches came in the men’s 100 backstroke.

Missouri’s Clement Secchi swam a 55.82 to be seventh heading into tonight’s A final but instead has scratched the event. The 100 back was not his only event scheduled for tonight as he will be in lane six of the 50 fly during the A final of that after going a 24.36 for fourth this morning.

The France native has a best time of 23.84 in the 50 LCM fly which he swam in April 2022. No one was under the 24-second mark in this morning’s prelims session. The championship final of the 100 back and 50 fly are only scheduled to be 35 minutes apart.

With the scratch of Secchi, Spain’s Manuel Martos will be in lane eight of the A final after swimming a 55.96 this morning.

The other scratch comes from Drew Kibler who swam a 56.62 in prelims to place him into the B final as he was 14th. Kibler will instead compete in the A final of the 400 free tonight after swimming a 3:57.09 for sixth in prelims. He will be in lane seven. Kibler holds a best time of 3:52.75 in the 400 LCM free.

Joining the B final will be Brett Pinfold and Harrison Lierz. Pinfold swam a 56.87 and Lierz swam a 56.91 this morning.

Other Event Scratches

Men’s 200 Fly

  • #21, Johnny Crush

Women’s 50 Free

  • #23, Miranda Tucker

Men’s 50 Free

  • #23, Jarod Hatch

Men’s 100 Back

  • #23, Zach Harting
  • #25, Jack Dahlgren

Women’s 200 Breast

  • #22, Eloise Allen

Women’s 50 Fly

  • #20, Elan Daley
  • #25, Eloise Allen

Men’s 50 Fly

  • #21, Javier Acevedo

Men’s 400 Free

  • #18, Dillon Wright
  • #19, Robin Hanson
  • #22, Mikolaj Malec
  • #23, Ilya Kharun
  • #25, Sam Flack
  • #27, Gabriel Jett

