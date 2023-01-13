Miranda Tucker Describes Coley Stickels Training with Texas Ford Aquatics Pro Group

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Former Michigan Wolverine has made a resurgence in the swim scene, most recently with a 2nd place finish in the 100 breast at the pro swim series in Knoxville. Tucker moved down to Frisco, Texas to start training with Coley Stickels in his Texas Ford Aquatics pro group in May of 2022 after meeting him while competing on the Tokyo Frog Kings in the ISL. Tucker says she’s enjoying Stickels unique style of spring training soo far alongside fellow pro groupers Jacob Molacek, Marina Spadoni, and Tyler Sesvold.