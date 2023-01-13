WATCH: Masse and Ress Break 50 Back PSS Records; 2023 PSS Knoxville Day Two Race Videos

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

In this post you’ll find the race videos from the ‘A’ finals on day two of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Day two’s action featured the 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. All videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini, ITA (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt, USA (2012)/ Katie Ledecky, USA (2021)

Top 8 Finishers:

Katie Ledecky won the women’s 200 free by a wide margin, posting a very solid January time of 1:55.47. Young 200 free stars Bella Sims and Erin Gemmell were the next two swimmers in, each putting up 1:57s.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang, CHN (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

Watch 17-year-old Henry McFadden beat out Kieran Smith in a photo-finish.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

World Junior Record: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, USA (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King, USA (2021)

Top 8 Finishers:

Mona McSharry (TENN) – 1:06.80 Miranda Tucker (TFA) – 1:07.98 Sophie Angus (CAN) – 1:08.75 Byanca Melissa (Reveles) – 1:09.21 Olivia Andersen (AQJT) – 1:10.25 Adalene Robill (RAYS) – 1:10.81 Cecilla Viberg (CARD) – 1:10.88 Emily Santos (Montverde) – 1:11.19

Tennessee’s Mona McSharry got it done in her home pool, pulling away from Miranda Tucker.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew, USA (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

Top 8 Finishers:

Tennessee made it a sweep of the 100 breaststrokes on the night, as Lyubomir Epitropov beat out the field in the men’s 100 breast.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Xiang Liu, CHN (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, AUS (2016)

American Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff, USA (2022)

Top 8 Finishers:

Kylie Masse (CAN) – 27.38 (PRO SWIM RECORD) Katharine Berkoff (NCS) – 27.80 Olivia Smoliga (SUN) – 28.07 Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 28.19 Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 28.20 Kira Toussaint (TNAQ) – 28.70 Emma Kern (AQJT) – 28.95 Danielle Hanus (CAN) – 29.17

Watch Kylie Masse break the Pro Swim Series Record in the women’s 50 back final.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022)

American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong, USA (2022)

Top 8 Finishers:

Justin Ress cracked the PSS Record in the men’s 50 back, swimming a 24.49. World Record holder Hunter Armstrong was second in 24.70, touching within a second of his World Record.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjoestrom, SWE (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.43 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

American Record: 55.64 – Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 55.78 – Torri Huske, uSA (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjoestrom, SWE (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

Ella Jansen (CAN) – 58.92 Bella Sims (SAND) – 59.86 Sara Stotler (TENN) – 1:00.36 Kiley Wilhelm (LIFE) – 1:00.40 Levenia Sim (TNT) – 1:00.93 Danielle Hanus (CAN) – 1:01.02 Emily Thompson (GSCY) – 1:01.17 Victoria Raymond (CAN) – 1:01.38

Canadian Ella Jansen won the women’s 100 fly by a wide margin, clocking a 58.92.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.92 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

Top 8 Finishers:

In a thrilling finish, Luke Miller won the men’s 100 fly final, touching ahead of Ryan Murphy and Trenton Julian, who tied for second.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

World Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2016)

World Junior Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

Top 8 Finishers:

Katie Grimes (SAND) – 4:35.92 Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 4:36.09 Leah Smith (TXLA) – 4:43.20 Kathryn Hazle (NCA) – 4:46.90 Alexis Yager (TNAQ) – 4:51.25 Campbell Chase (COR) – 4:53.24 Emily Thompson (GSCY) – 4:54.79 Fernanda Goejj (UMIZ) – 4:56.95

Separating from the rest of the field, the women’s 400 IM final turned into the battle of the Katie’s between Katie Grimes and Katie Ledecky. Grimes won out, touching Ledecky out at the finish.

MEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:08.92 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2018)

Top 8 Finishers:

Bobby Finke and Jay Litherland fight for the win in the men’s 400 IM.