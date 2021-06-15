Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

Comments: 3

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Just when you thought it couldn’t get more exciting, day 2 of the US Olympic Trials saw many people qualify for their first Olympic team, as well as veterans to Team USA. Grateful to be on deck, I had a lot of fun capturing the intense action this evening as the athletes battled for spots on the Olympic team.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Deepblue
24 minutes ago

Michael Andrew Wilson making the team makes this Olympic year so worth the wait. Fink & Licon will grab the 200 spots, marking 4 fresh faces in U.S. breaststroke, and all will be well in the delayed-gratification universe.

2
0
Reply
Jack Spitser
Author
Reply to  Deepblue
7 minutes ago

That would be cool.

0
0
Reply
Penguin
10 minutes ago

SwimSwam, thanks for all the awesome coverage so far. I was really hoping for and expecting an explanation for Hannis’ DSQ. It’s the only one of trials so far, and it’s worth an article. I know a lot of the commentators on here think her entire stroke is illegal, but I want to hear the official reason.

1
-2
Reply

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March. Working for years as both a businessman …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!