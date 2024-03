Fast Facts From Day 1 Prelims At Division I Women’s NCAAs Duke’s Catherine Belyakov earned an invite just a week ago due to UVA’s scratch and won her heat of the 200 IM this morning in a best time.

Maxine Parker, Julia Dennis Advance in 3-Way Swim-off for A-Final Spots in 50 Free UVA’s Maxine Parker and Julia Dennis of Louisville (pictured) advanced to the A final of the 50 free after emerging with the top 2 times in the swim-off.