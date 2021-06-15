Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King: “I don’t think in 2020 I was quite ready for the Olympics”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • American Record: Lilly King – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:05.21 (2014)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.93
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 1:05.20
  • Wave I Cut: 1:10.99
  • Wave II Cut: 1:09.55
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.07
  1. Lilly King (ISC), 1:04.72
  2. Annie Lazor (MVN), 1:05.37
  3. Lydia Jacoby (STSC), 1:05.71
  4. Bethany Galat (AGS), 1:05.96
  5. Micah Sumrall (GAME), 1:07.03
  6. Emily Escobedo (COND), 1:07.23
  7. Miranda Tucker (UN-MI), 1:07.26
  8. Kaitlyn Dobler (TDPS), 1:07.28

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Lilly King staked her claim as the woman to beat next month in Tokyo by producing the fastest time in the world this season in the women’s 100 breast semis, blasting a 1:04.72 to qualify first for the final by over a half-second.

King had previously been 1:05.32 this season, which had stood as the world’s #1 time coming into today. King’s swim was also a new Olympic Trials Record.

Following King in the second semi-final was Indiana training partner Annie Lazor, who followed up her 1:05.92 PB this morning in a blazing 1:05.37, ranking her second in the world this season.

In the first semi-final, 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby from the Seward Tsunami Swim Club came home like a freight train in 34.21—faster than anyone in the field—to run down Bethany Galat and win the heat in 1:05.71, breaking the 12-year-old 17-18 National Age Group Record of 1:05.75. That mark was set by Kasey Carlson at the 2009 World Championships.

Jacoby’s previous best time was 1:06.38, set at April’s Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series.

2020-2021 LCM WOMEN 100 BREAST

LILLYUSA
KING

06/14
1:04.72
2 ANNIE
LAZOR		 USA 1:05.37 06/14
3 SOPHIE
HANSSON		 SWE 1:05.69 05/18
4 LYDIA
JACOBY		 USA 1:05.71 06/14
5 TATJANA
SCHOENMAKER		 RSA 1:05.74 04/11

Galat, who hit a best of 1:05.89 this morning, cracked 1:06 for a second time in 1:05.96 to qualify fourth overall.

